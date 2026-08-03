Marine Corps logistics leaders align equipment strategy to preserve readiness

Photo By Dustin Senger | Mike Harvey, a contracted senior logistics analyst supporting the Global Positioning...... read more read more Photo By Dustin Senger | Mike Harvey, a contracted senior logistics analyst supporting the Global Positioning Network and Strategic Mobility Section, Logistics Plans and Operations Branch, Installations and Logistics, Headquarters Marine Corps, explains equipment no longer required by Marine Corps prepositioning programs Aug. 4, 2026, during a logistics working group at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Jacksonville, Florida. Participants assessed equipment posture and disposition requirements to reduce storage constraints, preserve readiness and align assets with future global positioning needs. Harvey has supported the Marine Corps prepositioning mission through military, civilian and contracted service since first reporting to Blount Island in 1993. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Corps logistics leaders met Aug. 4 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island to develop a coordinated approach for managing service-managed equipment through maintenance, modernization, storage and accountable disposition as operational requirements evolve.



Davida Beck-Cameron, director of Blount Island Command’s Material Production Department, led representatives from Headquarters Marine Corps and Marine Corps Logistics Command, including senior civilian leaders from Marine Force Storage Command, Marine Depot Maintenance Command and Weapon Systems Management Center.



Participants assessed equipment posture, maintenance demand and storage capacity before touring production assets and containerized supplies across the facility.



The group is refining a concept to align strategic investment in long-term storage, field-level maintenance and accountable distribution with current readiness and future equipment requirements.



The approach would reduce production bottlenecks while preserving equipment availability for maritime missions and the expanding global positioning network.