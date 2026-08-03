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    White Sands Missile Range Unveils Narrow Band Test Facility in Major Modernization Milestone

    White Sands Missile Range Unveils Narrow Band Test Facility in Major Modernization Milestone

    Photo By Vanessa Flores | On the morning of Aug. 4, 2026, White Sands Missile Range marked a significant...... read more read more

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Story by Vanessa Flores 

    White Sands Missile Range Public Affairs

    On the morning of Aug. 4, 2026, White Sands Missile Range marked a significant milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Building 21241 in the Survivability, Vulnerability, and Assessment Directorate Complex. The event celebrated the completion and grand opening of the Narrow Band Test Facility, the latest achievement in WSMR’s ongoing infrastructure modernization efforts. Col. Michael Lueckeman, the White Sands Missile Range Garrison Commander, provided the remarks.

    “The testing conducted in this building will directly support the development and assessment of systems that will ensure our soldiers, our sailors, and our airmen can fight, survive and win on our nation’s future battlefields against the most sophisticated and lethal adversaries and threats,” said Lueckeman. The ceremony brought together key members of the WSMR Command Team and the Garrison WSMR Command Team, as well as representatives from SVAD. Their presence emphasized the collaborative effort required to bring the facility from concept to reality.

    Lueckeman also recognized specific individuals whose hard work and dedication were instrumental to the project’s success:

    • Josephina Sarid
    • Sandra Saldivar-Valles
    • Michael Pace
    • Philip Lovato
    • Melina Sanchez
    • Tony Saenzorozco
    • Julia Kirton
    • Gustavo Sierra
    • Gabe Guitierez

    As dignitaries gathered, the ribbon was cut, formally recognizing the facility’s readiness for operations. The Narrow Band Test Facility stands as a testament to the dedication and teamwork of those involved, promising to advance the mission capabilities at White Sands Missile Range for years to come.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 15:15
    Story ID: 571671
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, White Sands Missile Range Unveils Narrow Band Test Facility in Major Modernization Milestone, by Vanessa Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    White Sands Missile Range Unveils Narrow Band Test Facility in Major Modernization Milestone
    White Sands Missile Range Unveils Narrow Band Test Facility in Major Modernization Milestone
    White Sands Missile Range Unveils Narrow Band Test Facility in Major Modernization Milestone

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