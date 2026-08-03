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    Army Expands Hydra-70 Rocket Supply Chain Through Innovative OTA Agreements

    Army Expands Hydra-70 Rocket Supply Chain Through Innovative OTA Agreements

    Photo By Darrell Ames | Hydra-70mm Rockets, Family of Systems... read more read more

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2026

    Story by Darrell Ames 

    Portfolio Acquisition Executive FIRES

    Army Expands Hydra-70 Rocket Supply Chain Through Innovative OTA Agreements

    Huntsville, Ala. - The Department of Army successfully leveraged Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreements to diversify the Hydra-70 rocket supply chain and revitalize its defense industrial base. The Aviation Rocket and Small Guided Munitions (ARSGM) Product Office utilized the One Nation Innovation (ONI) marketplace to award contracts recently to four defense contractors: Firehawk\, iRocket\, Nammo Perry\, and Albers. This innovative sourcing strategy allows the Army to engage multiple industry partners and capitalize on their expertise to improve the government owned Hydra-70 Technical Data Package (TDP).

    Under these new agreements, each of the participating vendors will deliver twenty-four prototype Hydra-70 M151 High Explosive rockets alongside a modernized TDP within 18 months. This initiative delivers immediate strategic dividends by establishing multiple viable production sources to drive competitive pricing on annual orders, while simultaneously updating the munition's product definition for improved manufacturability.

    This acquisition strategy secures vital industrial base surge capacity, ensuring the Army can swiftly meet emergent mission requirements and maintain uninterrupted readiness for Army lethality. Upon successful prototype demonstration, follow-on agreements are planned to expand this effort to other variants in the Hydra-70 family of rockets which typically procures 100-200K annually.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 14:10
    Story ID: 571662
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army Expands Hydra-70 Rocket Supply Chain Through Innovative OTA Agreements, by Darrell Ames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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