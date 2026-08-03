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    DCMA celebrates teams with more than 250 Years of functional excellence

    DCMA celebrates teams with more than 250 Years of functional excellence

    Photo By Debra Watts | Defense Contract Management Agency’s Contingency Readiness Force contracting and...... read more read more

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2026

    Story by Sarah Gauvin 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    DCMA celebrates teams with more than 250 Years of functional excellence
    Fort Lee, Va. – As the United States celebrates its semiquincentennialand honors more than 250 years of military heritage, the necessity of a resilient and reliable defense industrial base has never been clearer.

    Supporting that goal are DCMA’s deploying civilian personnel. By embedding directly into forward environments, these dedicated professionals bring multi-functional experience, directly working with and supporting warfighters.
    Today’s team of19Contingency Response Force contracting and property management personnelhave a combined 323 years of professional experienceandrepresent DCMA’sCombat Support Center:

    Jonathan Allen, Contract Administrator, 4 years of service
    James Berbati, Administrative Contracting Officer, 12 years of service
    Danford Cabinatan, Industrial Property Specialist, 10 years of service
    Kent Cousins, Contract Administrator, 37.5 years of service
    Laverne Foster, Contract Administrator, 39 years of service
    Stacia Frederick, Contracts Administrator, 17 years of service
    Alanna Harmon, Contract Administrator, 1 year of service
    Bradford Hymes, Government Property Administrator, 30 years of service
    Theda Kittrell, Contract Administrator, 10 years of service
    Andrew Leituala, Contract Administrator, 16 years of service
    Brian McMonagle, Contract Administrator, 7 years of service
    Matthew Montelione, Contract Administrator, 1.5 years of service
    Bonnie O’Donnell, Administrative Contracting Officer, 13 years of service
    Marco N. Rodriguez Jr., Administrative Contracting Officer, 21 years of service
    Cheryl Rox, Contract Administrator, 6 years of service
    Karen Simpson, Contract Administrator, 17 years of service
    Wayne Sylve, Industrial Property Management Specialist, 42 years of service
    Terry Vipperman, Industrial Property Management Specialist, 32 years of service
    Shaina Ziggler, Contract Administrator, 7 years of service

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 13:11
    Story ID: 571649
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Contingency Response Force
    Agency News
    Freedom250
    America25

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