Photo By Debra Watts | Defense Contract Management Agency’s Contingency Readiness Force contracting and property personnel deploy worldwide to manage high-stakes contracts and the multi-faceted aspects of industrial government property. Their presence ensures the joint force is equipped, lethal and supported, and they embody 250 years of the American spirit through selfless service and functional excellence. see less
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DCMA celebrates teams with more than 250 Years of functional excellence
Fort Lee, Va. – As the United States celebrates its semiquincentennialand honors more than 250 years of military heritage, the necessity of a resilient and reliable defense industrial base has never been clearer.
Supporting that goal are DCMA’s deploying civilian personnel. By embedding directly into forward environments, these dedicated professionals bring multi-functional experience, directly working with and supporting warfighters.
Today’s team of19Contingency Response Force contracting and property management personnelhave a combined 323 years of professional experienceandrepresent DCMA’sCombat Support Center:
Jonathan Allen, Contract Administrator, 4 years of service
James Berbati, Administrative Contracting Officer, 12 years of service
Danford Cabinatan, Industrial Property Specialist, 10 years of service
Kent Cousins, Contract Administrator, 37.5 years of service
Laverne Foster, Contract Administrator, 39 years of service
Stacia Frederick, Contracts Administrator, 17 years of service
Alanna Harmon, Contract Administrator, 1 year of service
Bradford Hymes, Government Property Administrator, 30 years of service
Theda Kittrell, Contract Administrator, 10 years of service
Andrew Leituala, Contract Administrator, 16 years of service
Brian McMonagle, Contract Administrator, 7 years of service
Matthew Montelione, Contract Administrator, 1.5 years of service
Bonnie O’Donnell, Administrative Contracting Officer, 13 years of service
Marco N. Rodriguez Jr., Administrative Contracting Officer, 21 years of service
Cheryl Rox, Contract Administrator, 6 years of service
Karen Simpson, Contract Administrator, 17 years of service
Wayne Sylve, Industrial Property Management Specialist, 42 years of service
Terry Vipperman, Industrial Property Management Specialist, 32 years of service
Shaina Ziggler, Contract Administrator, 7 years of service