Photo By Debra Watts | Defense Contract Management Agency’s Contingency Readiness Force contracting and...... read more read more Photo By Debra Watts | Defense Contract Management Agency’s Contingency Readiness Force contracting and property personnel deploy worldwide to manage high-stakes contracts and the multi-faceted aspects of industrial government property. Their presence ensures the joint force is equipped, lethal and supported, and they embody 250 years of the American spirit through selfless service and functional excellence. see less | View Image Page

DCMA celebrates teams with more than 250 Years of functional excellence Your browser does not support the audio element.

Fort Lee, Va. – As the United States celebrates its semiquincentennialand honors more than 250 years of military heritage, the necessity of a resilient and reliable defense industrial base has never been clearer.



Supporting that goal are DCMA’s deploying civilian personnel. By embedding directly into forward environments, these dedicated professionals bring multi-functional experience, directly working with and supporting warfighters.

Today’s team of19Contingency Response Force contracting and property management personnelhave a combined 323 years of professional experienceandrepresent DCMA’sCombat Support Center:



Jonathan Allen, Contract Administrator, 4 years of service

James Berbati, Administrative Contracting Officer, 12 years of service

Danford Cabinatan, Industrial Property Specialist, 10 years of service

Kent Cousins, Contract Administrator, 37.5 years of service

Laverne Foster, Contract Administrator, 39 years of service

Stacia Frederick, Contracts Administrator, 17 years of service

Alanna Harmon, Contract Administrator, 1 year of service

Bradford Hymes, Government Property Administrator, 30 years of service

Theda Kittrell, Contract Administrator, 10 years of service

Andrew Leituala, Contract Administrator, 16 years of service

Brian McMonagle, Contract Administrator, 7 years of service

Matthew Montelione, Contract Administrator, 1.5 years of service

Bonnie O’Donnell, Administrative Contracting Officer, 13 years of service

Marco N. Rodriguez Jr., Administrative Contracting Officer, 21 years of service

Cheryl Rox, Contract Administrator, 6 years of service

Karen Simpson, Contract Administrator, 17 years of service

Wayne Sylve, Industrial Property Management Specialist, 42 years of service

Terry Vipperman, Industrial Property Management Specialist, 32 years of service

Shaina Ziggler, Contract Administrator, 7 years of service