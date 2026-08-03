Courtesy Photo | Defense Contract Management Agency Southern California employees gather for the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Defense Contract Management Agency Southern California employees gather for the organization’s fifth annual Dodgers Night at Dodger Stadium June 4, 2026. see less | View Image Page

DCMA SoCal hits home run with annual Dodgers Night Your browser does not support the audio element.

LOS ANGELES–What began as a handful of coworkers catching a Los Angeles Dodgers game after work has grown into one of DCMA Southern California’s most anticipated traditions.



Now entering its sixth consecutive season, Dodgers Night has become a voluntary unifying event that brings together colleagues from across the region.



This year, more than 60 team members from Carson, California, to San Diego paid their own way to attend a ballgame June 4 to rally behind the back-to-back World Series Champions Los Angeles Dodgers.



“The night was filled with good food, friendly banter, and the shared thrill of celebrating every Dodgers run as a collective victory,” said Eldon Davenport, Quality Assurance deputy director with DCMA Southern California.



In celebrating America’s pastime, leadership believes the stadium atmosphere serves as the perfect backdrop for morale building.



“Senior leaders, supervisors, and staff sat side by side, laughing, cheering, and strengthening bonds that extend well beyond the ballpark,” said Davenport, who explained how the event evolved from a casual outing into a cornerstone of camaraderie, reminding everyone of the common goals shared throughout the agency. “A highlight of the evening came when, thanks to (DCMA SoCal quality assurance specialist) Francis Antonio’s coordination, the Dodgers scoreboard lit up with a special welcome for DCMA. Seeing our agency’s name displayed across the stadium wasn’t just a moment of pride—it was a powerful symbol of visibility, recognition, and DCMA’s growing presence in the Southern California community.”



These events showcase not only our love of sports but also our commitment to building unity, pride, and resilience across the entire workforce, Davenport said.



“Together, we’re proving that whether in the office or in the stands, teamwork is always the winning play,” Davenport said.