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    DCMA SoCal hits home run with annual Dodgers Night

    DCMA SoCal hits home run with annual Dodgers Night

    Courtesy Photo | Defense Contract Management Agency Southern California employees gather for the...... read more read more

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2026

    Story by Jason Kaneshiro 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    DCMA SoCal hits home run with annual Dodgers Night
    LOS ANGELES–What began as a handful of coworkers catching a Los Angeles Dodgers game after work has grown into one of DCMA Southern California’s most anticipated traditions.

    Now entering its sixth consecutive season, Dodgers Night has become a voluntary unifying event that brings together colleagues from across the region.

    This year, more than 60 team members from Carson, California, to San Diego paid their own way to attend a ballgame June 4 to rally behind the back-to-back World Series Champions Los Angeles Dodgers.

    “The night was filled with good food, friendly banter, and the shared thrill of celebrating every Dodgers run as a collective victory,” said Eldon Davenport, Quality Assurance deputy director with DCMA Southern California.

    In celebrating America’s pastime, leadership believes the stadium atmosphere serves as the perfect backdrop for morale building.

    “Senior leaders, supervisors, and staff sat side by side, laughing, cheering, and strengthening bonds that extend well beyond the ballpark,” said Davenport, who explained how the event evolved from a casual outing into a cornerstone of camaraderie, reminding everyone of the common goals shared throughout the agency. “A highlight of the evening came when, thanks to (DCMA SoCal quality assurance specialist) Francis Antonio’s coordination, the Dodgers scoreboard lit up with a special welcome for DCMA. Seeing our agency’s name displayed across the stadium wasn’t just a moment of pride—it was a powerful symbol of visibility, recognition, and DCMA’s growing presence in the Southern California community.”

    These events showcase not only our love of sports but also our commitment to building unity, pride, and resilience across the entire workforce, Davenport said.

    “Together, we’re proving that whether in the office or in the stands, teamwork is always the winning play,” Davenport said.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 13:13
    Story ID: 571643
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DCMA SoCal hits home run with annual Dodgers Night, by Jason Kaneshiro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DCMA SoCal hits home run with annual Dodgers Night

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    TAGS

    Agency News
    team bonding
    Geo and Systems
    DCMA SoCal
    Dodgers Night

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