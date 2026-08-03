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    A visit to the field reinforces Oregon National Guard's commitment to its people

    A visit to the field reinforces Oregon National Guard's commitment to its people

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Cory Grogan | Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewald, adjutant general of the Oregon National Guard, speaks with...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2026

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Cory Grogan 

    Oregon Military Department Joint Forces Headquarters

    A visit to the field reinforces Oregon National Guard's commitment to its people
    Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewald, adjutant general of the Oregon National Guard, visited Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment during annual training to connect with them where they train, lead and prepare for future missions.

    The battlefield circulation reflects the Oregon National Guard's commitment to staying connected to its people by giving senior leaders the opportunity to engage directly with Soldiers during annual training.
    "Being connected to our people is our number one organizational value," Gronewald said. "What better way to connect with Soldiers than to visit them while they're in an annual training status, when they're training and out in the field."

    The visit also allowed Gronewald to observe Soldiers demonstrating the competence, teamwork and professionalism required to accomplish their mission.

    "When they're in the field, we get to witness them being competent and committed to their unit, to their mission and to each other," he said.

    During the visit, Gronewald also recognized several Soldiers for their exceptional performance by presenting them with the adjutant general's challenge coin, acknowledging their dedication, leadership and contributions to their unit.

    Annual training strengthens the readiness of Oregon National Guard units while providing leaders the opportunity to observe training, recognize outstanding performance and reinforce the relationships that are essential to mission success.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 12:21
    Story ID: 571642
    Location: US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A visit to the field reinforces Oregon National Guard's commitment to its people, by SFC Cory Grogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A visit to the field reinforces Oregon National Guard's commitment to its people
    A visit to the field reinforces Oregon National Guard's commitment to its people

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