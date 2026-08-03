DCMA team supports NASA's largest airborne lab Your browser does not support the audio element.

SAN ANTONIO–The Defense Contract Management Agency’s Aircraft Integrated Maintenance and Operations North Texas quality assurance team recently completed quality surveillance support for a unique NASA aircraft modification project, helping return the agency's [Boeing 777](https://www.nasa.gov/centers-and-facilities/langley/nasas-777-aircraft-returns-home-with-science-flights-on-the-horizon/) flying laboratory to operational status.



“This was the first time the DCMA team worked with this particular NASA aircraft,” said Todd Outten, DCMA NASA Product Operations Center integrator, who coordinated the support effort between NASA and DCMA. “The team covered contractor facility quality surveillance, operational testing and Government Mandatory Inspection Points on the 777.”



DCMA’s onsite team allowed NASA to obtain required surveillance coverage while avoiding the cost and logistical challenges of deploying its own personnel.



“The DCMA AIMO North Texas quality assurance team provided meticulous attention to detail, technical expertise and unwavering pursuit of excellence, which helped ensure mission success and operational integrity,” said James Testas, AIMO North Texas deputy commander.



The team included Quality Assurance Supervisor Jamie Philp and QA Specialists Shawn Cocker, Roger Gonzales, and Freddie Ramsey, who all performed quality surveillance, monitored operational testing, and verified mandatory government inspection points throughout the modification process.



“Their work helped ensure the aircraft met requirements before returning to NASA for future research operations,” Outten said.



As an embedded customer liaison supporting multiple NASA centers, including Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland and Langley Research Center in Virginia, Outten facilitates contract administration and surveillance support through letters of delegation that connect NASA requirements with DCMA's global contract administration network.



“The relationship between NASA and DCMA is long and well-documented,” said Craig Bennett, DCMA’s NASA team lead. “We know NASA and we are in a unique position to nurture that relationship because of our ability to understand the NASA culture, language, processes and even budgetary mechanisms that often are lost by those who work strictly War Department contracting.”



The project grew from relationships established during previous NASA support efforts. DCMA coordinated quality and engineering surveillance for NASA's P-3 aircraft during operations at NASA Wallops Flight Facility in 2023 and 2024. When NASA relocated portions of its airborne science fleet from Wallops to Langley, those established connections helped identify new opportunities for DCMA support.



The effort reflects a broader partnership between NASA and DCMA that dates back more than five decades.

NASA and the Department of Defense established their contract administration partnership in 1969, allowing DCMA and its predecessor organizations to provide contract administration and audit services for NASA programs. Today, DCMA serves as NASA's principal contract administration agency for many spaceflight acquisitions and supports programs across the agency's portfolio.



“That support extends to several high-profile programs, including Artemis, the Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft,” Outten said. “Our team provides acquisition insight, quality assurance, engineering surveillance and contract administration expertise that help NASA manage risk and maintain mission readiness throughout development and production efforts.”



In 2024, NASA and DCMA strengthened their relationship through a renewed [Memorandum of Understanding](https://www.nasa.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/mou-nasa-dcma-2024.pdf?emrc=85cf3a) designed to improve communication, align contract administration expectations and develop common strategies for supporting NASA acquisitions. The agreement established a joint executive steering group and reinforced both agencies' commitment to mission success.



Boeing 777 is a modified commercial aircraft that serves as the largest [airborne science program](https://airbornescience.nasa.gov/aircraft/NASA_B777) in NASA's research fleet. The aircraft returned to its home station at NASA Langley Research Center in Virginia at the end of April following upgrades and testing.



For Todd, the project demonstrates how DCMA's specialized NASA Product Operations team continues to expand support opportunities while delivering value to the agency's customers.



“NASA’s airborne science fleet continues to create opportunities for collaboration, and we’re committed to expanding support wherever DCMA can provide value to the mission,” said Bennett.