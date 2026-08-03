Ruth becomes 44th Finance & Comptroller School commandant, chief of Finance Corps

Photo By Robert Timmons | Col. Thomas H. Ruth III, the 44th commandant of the Finance and Comptroller School and...... read more read more Photo By Robert Timmons | Col. Thomas H. Ruth III, the 44th commandant of the Finance and Comptroller School and Chief of the Finance Corps, receives the colors from Maj. Gen. Sean P. Davis, U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command, commanding general, during a change of command ceremony held July 30 at the Soldier Support Institute Auditorium. see less | View Image Page

Col. Thomas H. Ruth III became the 44th commandant of the Finance and Comptroller School and Chief of the Finance Corps from Col. Robert L. Le’iato during a ceremony held July 30 at the Soldier Support Institute Auditorium.



“Today we gather to celebrate the time-honored tradition of the transfer of authority, and the responsibility for an outstanding institution,” said Maj. Gen. Sean P. Davis, U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command, commanding general during the ceremony. It is “an institution that I have relied on, and witnessed the power of, in combat over seven tours again and again.”



Davis oversaw the event that saw him pass the unit colors from one close friend to another.



The passing of the colors is a tradition signifying the transfer of command from one leader to another.



Traditionally, the unit commander could be found near the colors so subordinates could follow commands during the smoke and confusion of battle.



He characterized Le’iato as an “amazing friend, partner, teammate” who has guided the finance and comptroller corps through a period of modernization that has never been seen before.



The school under Le’iato’s leadership was “nothing short of breathtaking” Davis said. He added that tat the schoolhouse had updated finance and comptroller doctrine and consolidated key technical tactics into a new Army Techniques Publication – ATP 4-80.1.



Ruth has an outstanding reputation, Davis said.



Ruth’s assignments including multiple assignments at the Pentagon; the 101st Airborne Division comptroller at Fort Campbell, Kentucky; congressional liaison officer and chief of staff for the Department of Defense of the Comptroller Budget Appropriation Affairs; and Corps Comptroller for III Armored Corps at Fort Hood, Texas.

Le’iato said his and Ruth’s duty is “not simply to run the school. It’s to train, educate, and project the capabilities of the modern combat-ready branch that funds the force and paves the way to ensure the readiness of our force.”



That means to advocate for the branch and being a direct contributor to the Army’s lethality, he said.



He added that the corps and school are in “good hands.”



“You are inheriting a fundamental team of professionals who are ready to support you,” Le’iato said to Ruth during the ceremony. “I know that you want to take this school to more heights. I know that you will.”

Ruth is ready for the challenge.



“I will continue to improve this great Corps …” Ruth said addressing an audience that included his longtime friends and Family. “I’m excited to join a team of such professionals. I look forward to working with you and, more importantly, learning.”



The Finance Corps traces it lineage to June 16, 1775, when the Second Continental Congress introduced a resolution appointing a Paymaster General of the Army.



The Finance and Comptroller School trains military and civilian personnel how to operate sophisticated financial systems.