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    ONR to Host Innovation Industry Days on Sept. 21–25

    ONR to Host Innovation Industry Days on Sept. 21–25

    Photo By Cherish Gilmore | To develop accelerated warfighter capabilities, the Office of Naval Research (ONR)...... read more read more

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2026

    Story by Cherish Gilmore 

    Office of Naval Research

    ARLINGTON, Va.— To develop accelerated warfighter capabilities, the Office of Naval Research (ONR) will host an Innovation Industry Days (I2D) event from Monday, Sept. 21, to Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, in Arlington, Virginia. This multi-day event will spotlight critical science and technology (S&T) roadmaps projected over the next 15 years.

    Registration closes Friday, August 21, at 4 p.m. Eastern, and there is no registration fee for participation. Specific Focus Area days within that week will be provided to registrants.

    “Innovation Industry Days present an excellent opportunity to collaborate with industry and discuss the Navy and Marine Corps' most pressing research needs and challenges,” said Chief of Naval Research Dr. Rachel Riley. “This sharing of knowledge will empower us to continue to shape the future, overcome hurdles and deliver dominant warfighting capabilities to the Fleet and Force.”

    During the Sept. 21–25 event, ONR leadership and program officers will brief attendees on key technology portfolios, offering opportunities for direct questions and answers. Additionally, each briefer will host dedicated office hours, providing attendees with a valuable opportunity for personalized, one-on-one engagement. Crucially, the event will focus on identifying and filling future technology gaps across 11 key Focus Areas:

    • Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Autonomy
    • Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) and Naval Space
    • Directed Energy and Kinetic Systems
    • Materials and Electronics
    • Human and Biological Systems
    • Manufacturing
    • Naval Engineering
    • Naval Aerospace
    • Ocean Atmosphere and Space
    • Power and Energy
    • Undersea Systems

    ONR seeks to engage traditional, non-traditional, commercial, and innovative partners interested in addressing the Department of the Navy’s future operational and technological needs in these domains.

    Pre-registration is required for all attendees. Walk-in registrations will not be permitted. Registration closes on Friday, August 21, 2026.

    To register, and learn more details about the Innovation Industry Days, click https://www.onlineregistrationcenter.com/register/222/page1.asp?m=4269&c=747.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 12:17
    Story ID: 571636
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 26
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ONR to Host Innovation Industry Days on Sept. 21–25, by Cherish Gilmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ONR to Host Innovation Industry Days on Sept. 21–25

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    TAGS

    Office of Naval Research
    Chief of Naval Operations (CNO)
    Science & Technology
    Office of Naval Research Global
    Industry and Technology Engagement

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