My DCMA: Mike Younes, quality assurance specialist Your browser does not support the audio element.

JOPLIN, Mo.–My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and dedicated workforce and highlights what being part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Mike Younes shares his story.



My name is Mike Younes, and this is “My DCMA.” I am a quality assurance specialist at DCMA Great Plains based in Joplin, Missouri. My contract management office is a part of the Geographic & Systems Support Command.

As a QAS, I am responsible for ensuring all programs assigned to me associated with the Department of War and NASA meet stringent quality standards through systematic evaluation and analysis. My duties include all product acceptance, reviewing all data and technical documentation, and ensuring all requirements are met. I help identify trends and potential risks while collaborating with cross-functional teams to foster a culture of quality. I support multiple programs within America’s missile arsenal. I also support the NASA Artemis II program, which has been a great milestone for space exploration.



I have been part of DCMA for two years. I like working at DCMA Great Plains because it is rewarding for several reasons. Our agency has a direct impact on national security by supporting the military and playing a role in our national defense is a significant source of pride for me. I work in a mission-focused organization, which fosters a strong sense of purpose, camaraderie and teamwork among myself and my colleagues.



My current location offers great benefits that enhance both my professional and personal growth. The collaborative environment makes it easier for us to share insights and best practices. The leadership team is supportive. They encourage professional development through training programs that help us stay up to date on industry standards and regulations and through mentorship opportunities to help with career advancement. Additionally, the community around here is vibrant, with numerous opportunities for outdoor activities and social events.



DCMA is important because the agency plays a crucial role in supporting warfighters by ensuring that equipment and supplies meet stringent quality standards, which is vital for operational effectiveness and safety. By managing contracts and overseeing various levels of production, DCMA helps with the timely delivery of essential resources critical to mission readiness.



DCMA enforces compliance with regulations and contractual terms to ensure that contractors adhere to the necessary standards for national defense. Through proactive risk management, the agency enhances the reliability of defense acquisitions and facilitates logistics and supply chain management by helping to maintain the operational readiness of military units. In addition, DCMA works with defense contractors to foster innovation and integrate emerging technologies into military operations. We also gather performance data and feedback from warfighters to inform us about improvements in future contracts and acquisitions.



I have noticed that the agency has seen significant changes aimed at enhancing efficiency and effectiveness over the last year. I have also seen an improvement in communication channels within the agency and the external stakeholders, which reflects DCMA’s commitment to adapting to contemporary challenges while supporting warfighters effectively.



I want to continue to enhance my expertise in quality assurance through relevant certifications and training. One of my goals is to achieve my aircraft certification. Our team’s overall goal is to continue to strengthen our partnership with defense contractors and promote and foster an environment that highlights the importance of quality products for our nation’s warfighters.



As I look forward to my future career at DCMA, I aim to take on more of a leadership role, where I can mentor new team members and contribute to the development of innovative strategies that improve efficiency and effectiveness in our operations. I am committed to continuous learning, whether through professional development opportunities or staying updated on emerging technologies. Ultimately, my goal is to make a meaningful impact on national security and contribute to the agency’s mission of ensuring that our armed forces are well-equipped and prepared for their vital roles.



In my free time, I enjoy a variety of hobbies that allow me to be outdoors and spend quality time with my family. Hunting and fishing are two of my favorite outdoor activities. I cherish creating lasting memories with my family through traveling and exploring new cultures, cuisines and landscapes.