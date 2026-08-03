National Night Out fosters community spirit, safe neighborhoods

Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum families meet first responders and explore police and fire vehicles during...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Fort Drum families meet first responders and explore police and fire vehicles during the annual National Night Out event Aug. 4, 2026, at Fort Drum, New York. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Aug. 5, 2026) -- A superhero-themed National Night Out brought Fort Drum residents together on Aug. 4 for an evening of entertainment, neighborly bonding, and community pride.



Hosted by Mountain Community Homes, attendees feasted on grilled hot dogs, pizza and other treats, while children played games at a variety of activity stations. Families also toured military aircraft, courtesy of 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, and enjoyed live music from the 10th Mountain Division Band.



National Night Out launched in August 1984 to promote public safety in neighborhoods across the U.S. Since then, millions of Americans have demonstrated community solidarity with local law enforcement through annual block parties and cookouts.



“National Night Out is all about building stronger, safer communities by bringing neighbors, law enforcement, first responders, and community organizations together in a positive and engaging environment,” said John Bredehoeft, MCH project director. “At Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes, we host this event each year because resident safety and community connection are among our highest priorities.”



Bredehoeft said that while organizers aimed to create a family-friendly party atmosphere, the core message remains focused on relationship building, crime prevention awareness, and reinforcing the partnerships that keep residents safe.



“We have proudly hosted National Night Out for more than a decade, and it continues to be one of our most meaningful community events,” he added.



First responders from the Fort Drum Directorate of Emergency Services participated alongside various support organizations, including the Fort Drum Child and Youth Services, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, Wounded Warrior Project, and American Red Cross.



Spc. Mason Hehr and Sgt. Harley Mischel, both with 8th Military Police Detachment, Fort Drum Law Enforcement Company, helped kids try on some of their tactical gear, and they provided a military working dog demonstration with MWD Leon.



“National Night Out is successful because of the strong partnerships we have built across Fort Drum and the surrounding community,” said Jenna Waite, MCH director of property management. “We are proud to continue our long-standing collaboration with the Fort Drum Police and Fire Departments, who play a key role in planning and supporting the event each year.”



While summer is a prime time for vacations and fun in the sun, it is also peak moving season for many military families. Waite said that as new members of the Fort Drum community are settling into their homes, National Night Out provides an ideal venue to meet neighbors and connect with community resources.



“This event creates a welcoming atmosphere where families can build relationships, learn about safety programs, and discover the many services available to them,” she said. “Whether it is meeting local police officers, talking with family support organizations, or simply enjoying activities together, National Night Out helps new residents feel connected and engaged from the start. And that sense of belonging is incredibly important for military families who move frequently and are looking to establish roots in a new location.”



The success of this event has earned Mountain Community Homes a National Night Out Award for seven consecutive years. Bredehoeft credited the dedication of the staff, resident participation, strong community partnerships, and the generosity of sponsors who help make National Night Out possible.



“More importantly, the recognition highlights Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes’ ongoing commitment to fostering a safe, connected, and welcoming community for military families,” he said. “While we’re honored by the award, what matters most is bringing residents, first responders, and community organizations together to strengthen relationships and build a stronger Fort Drum community.”