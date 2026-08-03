N.C., Va. National Guard Soldiers train on military funeral honors basics

Photo By A.J. Coyne | Six North Carolina Army National Guard and two Virginia Army National Guard Soldiers...... read more read more Photo By A.J. Coyne | Six North Carolina Army National Guard and two Virginia Army National Guard Soldiers train on the basics of military funeral honors during a course hosted by the Virginia National Guard Funeral Honors Program July 16, 2026, at the State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Military Funeral Honors Level 1 training is a five-day course which prepares Soldiers to conduct professional military funeral honors in accordance with service tradition. The Virginia National Guard MFH Program hosts several training courses throughout the year for National Guard Soldiers from around the country. Since it was begun in January 2007, the Virginia program has performed more than 26,000 funeral services throughout the Commonwealth and averages 150 services each month. (U.S. National Guard photo by A.J. Coyne) see less | View Image Page

Six North Carolina Army National Guard and two Virginia Army National Guard Soldiers trained on the basics of military funeral honors during a course hosted by the Virginia National Guard Funeral Honors Program July 13-17, 2026, at the State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach, Virginia.



Military Funeral Honors Level 1 training is a five-day course which prepares Soldiers to conduct professional military funeral honors in accordance with service tradition.



“It's been physically tiring being here, but it's been great getting to know the tiny details you usually miss when you’re performing a service,” said Spc. Arleni Santana. “Things like your posture, hand placement and all these little things.”



Santana, an automated logistics specialist assigned to the North Carolina Army National Guard’s Benson-based Alpha Company, 230th Brigade Support Battalion, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, has been performing funeral honors for more than a year. She spent six months performing services as an M-Day Soldier and since October 2025 she has served full-time on the funeral honors team.



“I never imagined doing this,” she said. “But I am always happy and honored to be there, to be there performing services for the veteran. And I'm sure they're very happy for us to be there.”



Spc. Thomas Lyndsay, a musician assigned to the Virginia Army National Guard’s Troutville-based 29th Infantry Division Band, has been performing funeral ceremonies with the Virginia Guard’s MFH team for the past 18 months. Still the training provided an important reminder of the proper way to carry out those duties.



“I think they do a phenomenal job with this course,” he said. “I think with how much it's been beaten into our heads, I start noticing things on other Soldiers, too. You learn to tell when you're doing it wrong. You automatically fix yourself because now you know what right looks and feels like.”



And the reason for that rigorous training is evident when the Soldiers are performing a ceremony in the real world.



“Regardless of if the family knows what you're doing or not, you still have to meet that high standard,” he explained. “At the end of the day, we show up and do the job to honor the veteran by performing it the right way.”



Begun in January 2007, the Virginia National Guard Military Funeral Honors Program is composed of four teams located throughout the state which provide funeral details, not just to National Guard Soldiers, but to veterans of the active Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard.



The program has performed more than 26,000 funeral services throughout the Commonwealth and averages 150 services each month.



The Virginia Guard MFH Program hosts several training courses for Soldiers from around the country throughout the year.