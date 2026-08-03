BB26-1: Kadena Airmen Strengthen Medical Response

Photo By Senior Airman Violette Hosack | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron apply bandages to a simulated patient during readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. Simulating mass casualty conditions allows Kadena's first responders to build the confidence, coordination and proficiency needed to respond effectively during potential real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Violette Hosack | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron apply bandages to a...... read more read more

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- Seconds can determine the outcome of a medical emergency. During readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1, U.S. Airmen assigned to the 18th Medical Group and 18th Civil Engineer Squadron responded to a simulated mass casualty event, practicing the rapid assessment, treatment and movement of patients under realistic conditions at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026.

The scenario brought together medical personnel, firefighters and support Airmen from multiple specialties to establish patient priorities, coordinate care and move casualties through each stage of treatment. The exercise reinforced how expeditionary medical teams rely on cross-functional teamwork to deliver care during high-tempo operations.

For U.S. Air Force Maj. Jaymes Furnival, 18th Dental Squadron general dentist, the exercise required stepping beyond his day-to-day clinical responsibilities and applying the Tactical Combat Casualty Care skills every Airman is trained to perform.

"We put down the dental hand piece and picked up the gauze," said Furnival. "This is our Air Force readiness requirement."

Throughout the exercise, Airmen adapted to changing patient conditions while coordinating treatment with medical providers, emergency responders and support personnel. The training allowed participants to practice decision-making, communication and patient movement in an environment designed to mirror the pace and uncertainty of real-world emergencies.

"We're using our full scope of medical skills to support our doctors, nurses and other medical professionals," said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brenda Herrera, 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron medical technician. "We're helping transport patients, triage injuries, provide treatment and ultimately play a part in saving lives."

Exercises such as BB26-1 provide opportunities for medical and emergency response teams to refine the skills required to deliver coordinated care under pressure. By training together before a real emergency occurs, Kadena's Airmen strengthen their ability to protect the force and support operations across the Indo-Pacific.