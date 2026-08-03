BB26-1: 33rd RQS Sharpens agile rescue operations

Photo By Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez | A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron lands at an austere location during readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. Maintaining readiness is essential to generating credible deterrence in an increasingly complex and highly demanding security environment. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez | A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron lands at...... read more read more

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- Dust settled around an HH-60W Jolly Green II as Airmen assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron unloaded mission-essential equipment and established operations from a simulated austere location during readiness exercise Beverly Beach 26-1, Aug. 4, at Kadena Air Base, Japan.

The training challenged the squadron to rapidly relocate personnel and Agile Combat Employment kits, establish expeditionary operations and prepare rescue aircraft to operate away from traditional infrastructure. By rehearsing these procedures under realistic conditions, Airmen strengthened their ability to support personnel recovery missions from dispersed locations.

"Readiness exercises are important because we can't guarantee we'll have our normal facilities," said U.S. Air Force Capt. Jackson Bednar, 33rd Rescue Squadron pilot. "Planning and training to operate from austere locations prepares us to support the mission under a variety of conditions."

Once on site, Airmen established the equipment and support required to sustain flight operations while validating the squadron's ability to generate combat capability from a remote location. The scenario tested how quickly rescue forces could adapt to changing conditions while maintaining mission effectiveness.

"We won't always have a permanent location to operate from, so being able to establish operations from alternate sites is critical," said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Labrosciano, 33rd Rescue Squadron special mission aviator. "As a rescue unit, we have to be prepared to respond quickly wherever we're needed."

Special mission aviators serve as integral members of HH-60W aircrews, assisting pilots with aircraft operations, maintaining situational awareness and supporting personnel recovery missions in dynamic environments.

Training from austere locations allows rescue squadrons to refine the expeditionary skills required to support combat search and rescue operations. Exercises such as BB26-1 give Airmen the opportunity to rehearse those tasks before they are required in real-world operations, strengthening the squadron's ability to respond wherever the mission leads.