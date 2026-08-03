U.S. Pacific Fleet vice commander visits Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach

SEAL BEACH, Calif. — U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Joaquin Martinez de Pinillos, Vice Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visited U.S. Pacific Fleet Navy Reserve units at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, July 10-14, 2026, to meet with Sailors, observe warfighter readiness training, and recognize exceptional individual achievement.

Martinez de Pinillos visited with Navy Reserve units from Naval Munitions Command Pacific (NMCPAC) CONUS West Division, Mine Assembly Unit (MAU) Okinawa, U.S. Pacific Fleet N2N39 element in Los Angeles, and Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadrons 7 and 11. These units provide critical operational support through munitions handling, mine assembly, intelligence production, and maritime expeditionary security operations.

During the visit, Martinez de Pinillos observed a variety of training evolutions, including a mine assembly exercise conducted by the MAU Okinawa. Throughout the visit, these units displayed skill and seamless integration with their active-duty counterparts, which is a key pillar of the reserve force’s ability to deliver decisive combat capabilities to the fleet, anywhere in the world, at any time.

“Reserve Sailors are the strategic depth for these organizations, and this type of training directly advances our warfighting capabilities and combat readiness,” said Martinez de Pinillos.

That depth is critical, as reserve component units make up nearly two-thirds of the Navy’s mine munitions capability, serving as an essential component of the service's overall mine warfare strategy.

“The one thing that never ceases to amaze me is the capability of the reserve force,” said U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Troy Pugh, director, Logistics, Fleet Supply and Ordnance (N4), U.S. Pacific Fleet, who joined Martinez de Pinillos during the visit. “You can't prosecute a Pacific Fleet mission without the Reserves. Period, full stop. These personnel are out here conducting critical, real-world missions, supporting their active-duty counterparts, and they are making it happen every day. It's impressive.”

During the visit, Martinez de Pinillos presented three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals and command challenge coins to Sailors, recognizing their hard work and contributions to their units and overall fleet readiness. “Every shop and area we visited was filled with personnel enthusiastically focused on their mission,” Martinez de Pinillos said.

“I'm grateful to everybody here at Seal Beach for the opportunity to get a chance to see this and grateful for the partnership that I saw between the active component, Reserve Sailors, and civilians.”

U.S. Pacific Fleet delivers combat-ready naval forces to defend the homeland and U.S. interests, provide credible deterrence, and strengthen U.S. alliances and partnerships to ensure a secure and prosperous region.