Teen prodigy Phoenix Juneau Austin prepares for his future as a U.S. Air Force Officer

Photo By Olivia Mendoza Sencalar | Phoenix Juneau Austin, 16, holds his Bachelor of Business Management diploma during a graduation ceremony at Western Governors University in Millcreek, Utah, Oct. 1, 2025. Austin is preparing to attend Air Force Officer Training School as part of his long-term goal of commissioning as a cybersecurity and/or acquisitions officer. (Courtesy photo by Dave Austin) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas --At just 16-years-old, Phoenix Juneau Austin is drawing comparisons to the fictional teen genius “Doogie Howser” from the 1990s television series. Unlike his television counterpart, however, Austin’s ambitions reach far beyond the classroom. Driven by a deep passion for military service, he is actively preparing to become a commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force, specializing in cybersecurity and/or acquisitions.

Austin’s academic record is extraordinary. In 2025 he completed the California Proficiency Program and earned a bachelor’s degree in business management. He followed that milestone with a Master of Business Administration in early 2026 and is now pursuing a Doctorate in Business Administration through Capella University, with graduation expected in December 2026. His family stresses that these accomplishments reflect personal motivation rather than external pressure.

What distinguishes Austin is not only the remarkable speed of his academic progress, but his clear intention to channel that excellence into commissioned service as an Air Force officer.

He began coding as a child using MIT’s Scratch program and created his first iPhone app at age 6. He plays piano and guitar, types more than 120 words per minute, is learning Japanese and plans to release a Japanese language education app later this month. He is also guiding his younger twin sisters, Olivia and Bella, believing he can help them surpass even his own pace, an early sign of the leadership the Air Force looks for in future officers.

“Phoenix has always been the kind of kid who doesn’t just learn something, he masters it,” said his father, Dave Thomas Austin. “If he’s curious about a skill, he dives in until he understands it inside and out.”

Austin is now preparing for the full Air Force commissioning process, which includes the Air Force Officer Qualifying Test (AFOQT), medical evaluations, physical fitness standards, and letters of recommendation. Beyond academics, he is rigorously training to excel physically, working out consistently with ambitious targets that include 50 pull-ups, 125 push-ups and a mile in under 5 minutes, 30 seconds, all while pursuing scores deep in the 99th percentile on the Air Force fitness assessment.

He understands that he must be at least 18 years old to commission, and has aligned his timeline accordingly. Phoenix recently turned 17 on May 29 and hopes to take the AFOQT as soon as parental consent allows so he can focus on the remaining requirements as he approaches eligibility.

Air Force officials have given Phoenix the green light to begin immediately. “Phoenix is cleared to study and take the AFOQT when ready,” said Chief Master Sgt. Steven R. Kuberek, superintendent of the Officer Accession Branch, Air Force Recruiting Service.

Dave Austin has believed in his son’s potential since birth. “From the moment Phoenix was born, I saw in him the potential to one day lead this country,” he said. “That’s why I named him after three American capitals Phoenix, Arizona; Juneau, Alaska; and Austin, Texas, to honor the United States.”

Phoenix’s desire to serve is rooted in the belief that true leadership must be earned. “Service is the most practical next step for someone who wants to be a leader,” he said. “There is no studying your way into the kind of capability the Air Force builds.”

He chose the Air Force because it is the parent service of the U.S. Space Force. “With how fast AI technology is advancing, the sky isn’t the limit anymore,” Phoenix said. “I want to be a part of that.”

Looking ahead, Austin hopes to reach the rank of major within 10 years, start a family, and continue contributing through service. “I’m looking forward to the challenge and being in an environment that pushes me to grow and become the best version of myself,” he said.

For information on full- and part-time opportunities in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force, visit http://www.airforce.com/, www.SpaceForce.com, or download the AIM High app. To speak with a recruiter near you, click here.

Disclaimer: The parents and legal guardians of Phoenix Juneau Austin have provided written authorization for the use of his name, image, likeness, and participation in U.S. Air Force media products. His inclusion complies with all Air Force policies regarding minors in public communications.