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    Regional wildfire exercise strengthens military community resilience

    Regional wildfire exercise strengthens military community resilience

    Photo By Dustin Senger | John Roberts, antiterrorism officer and critical infrastructure protection lead, and...... read more read more

    ORANGE PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Story by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    ORANGE PARK, Fla.—Emergency managers, law enforcement officers, firefighters and government officials representing four Northeast Florida military installations and local, state and federal partner agencies tested regional coordination Aug. 4 during a tabletop exercise built around worsening drought and wildfire conditions.

    Hosted by the Northeast Florida Regional Council at Orange Park Town Hall, the Military Installation Readiness Review exercise guided more than 25 participants through a scenario that progressed from historic drought conditions to wildfire ignition and sustained disruption requiring coordinated military and civilian response.

    Participants spent the morning examining information sharing, resource coordination, installation access and emergency response involving Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Naval Station Mayport, Naval Air Station Jacksonville and Camp Blanding Joint Training Center.

    Unlike the region’s frequent hurricane preparedness events, the half-day facility incident readiness exercise focused on how drought and wildfire could disrupt transportation, strain emergency resources, restrict installation access and increase demand for regional water supplies.

    Angela Enyedi, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service Jacksonville, briefed participants on historic drought conditions, exceptionally low waterways and elevated wildfire danger before the scenario began.

    The exercise supports the Northeast Florida Military Installation Readiness Review, a collaborative effort that brings military installations, local governments and regional agencies together to identify risks beyond installation fence lines and develop shared solutions that protect mission readiness and strengthen surrounding communities.

    Since launching in April 2025, the initiative has included installation visits, workshops and planning sessions involving military and community leaders.

    Participants concluded the exercise with a hotwash and evaluation to identify lessons and inform future planning.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 17:15
    Story ID: 571561
    Location: ORANGE PARK, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: ORANGE PARK, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Regional wildfire exercise strengthens military community resilience, by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Regional wildfire exercise strengthens military community resilience
    Regional wildfire exercise strengthens military community resilience
    Regional wildfire exercise strengthens military community resilience
    Regional wildfire exercise strengthens military community resilience
    Regional wildfire exercise strengthens military community resilience
    Regional wildfire exercise strengthens military community resilience
    As Hurricanes Loom, Blount Island Leverages Community Leadership
    As Hurricanes Loom, Blount Island Leverages Community Leadership

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    TAGS

    Community Partnerships
    MCSF Blount Island
    Wildfire Preparedness
    installation resilience
    Emergency Management
    Military Installation Readiness Review

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