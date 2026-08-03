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    II Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony

    II Marine Expeditionary Force, Change of Command

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Ethan Claassen | From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Robert C. Fulford, the oncoming...... read more read more

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Story by Capt. Tess LaBossiere 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    II Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony
    CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth Jr. relinquished command of II Marine
    Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Robert C. Fulford during a change of command ceremony on August 4, 2026.
    As the Marine Corps' service-retained expeditionary force, II MEF consistently supports the joint force globally
    by deploying Marines and Sailors across every geographic combatant command for real-world operations and
    training.
    Gen. Bradford J. Gering, assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, presided over the ceremony. “Our value to
    the joint force is our ability to task organize, scale and deploy Marine Air-Ground Task Force’s globally on no
    notice,” Gering said. “When our nation called, the first U.S. forces on the ground were the United States
    Marines from II MEF, and they remain there today.”
    Worth led II MEF forces from August 2024 to August 2026, directing a diverse range of deployments and
    exercises that showcased the command's force modernization, joint interoperability and crisis-response
    capabilities.
    “II Marine Expeditionary Force has Marines deployed in every combatant command,” Worth said. “The Marines
    and Sailors of today are as good as they've ever been. They are driven by purpose and eager for the mission.
    They want to be on the forward edge, and they want to be expeditionary.”
    Demonstrating rapid response capabilities and modern combat power, II MEF continues to project flexible
    forces globally at a moment’s notice. From deployments across U.S. European Command, U.S. Central
    Command and U.S. Southern Command, to critical embassy reinforcements, maritime interdiction operations
    and disaster relief missions, II MEF forces, including the 24th and 26th Marine Expeditionary Units, are proving
    their readiness to operate under any conditions.
    “The Marines and Sailors have operated in the high north, above the Arctic Circle in Norway, they’ve operated
    in CENTCOM, in Alaska, on the border in SOUTHCOM,” Worth said. “It is something that II Marine Expeditionary
    Force is purpose-built and conditioned to do. They have simply been unwavered.”
    Following this tour, Worth will assume his duties as the commander, United States Marine Corps Forces
    Command; commanding general, Fleet Marine Force Atlantic; and commander, Marine Corps Forces North.
    Fulford, who most recently served as the deputy commander of U.S. European Command, will lead II MEF as a
    Joint Task Force-capable headquarters. Under his leadership, II MEF will continue its national security
    contributions, ensuring operational capability, readiness and warfighting supremacy.
    “To the Marines and Sailors of the MAGTF, it is my highest honor to join you…and be ready to answer our
    nation’s call at a moment’s notice,” said Fulford. “This MAGTF has delivered every step of the way. We will
    remain always faithful to our warfighting ethos, to our Corps values and our standards.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 16:52
    Story ID: 571554
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

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    II Marine Expeditionary Force, Change of Command

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