Photo By Lance Cpl. Ethan Claassen | From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Robert C. Fulford, the oncoming...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Ethan Claassen | From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Robert C. Fulford, the oncoming commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force, Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth Jr., the offgoing commanding general and previous II MEF commanding generals stand at attention during the II MEF Change of Command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 4, 2026. The change of command ceremony symbolizes the passing of authority and responsibility from the offgoing to the oncoming commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Claassen) see less | View Image Page

II Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony Your browser does not support the audio element.

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth Jr. relinquished command of II Marine

Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. Robert C. Fulford during a change of command ceremony on August 4, 2026.

As the Marine Corps' service-retained expeditionary force, II MEF consistently supports the joint force globally

by deploying Marines and Sailors across every geographic combatant command for real-world operations and

training.

Gen. Bradford J. Gering, assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, presided over the ceremony. “Our value to

the joint force is our ability to task organize, scale and deploy Marine Air-Ground Task Force’s globally on no

notice,” Gering said. “When our nation called, the first U.S. forces on the ground were the United States

Marines from II MEF, and they remain there today.”

Worth led II MEF forces from August 2024 to August 2026, directing a diverse range of deployments and

exercises that showcased the command's force modernization, joint interoperability and crisis-response

capabilities.

“II Marine Expeditionary Force has Marines deployed in every combatant command,” Worth said. “The Marines

and Sailors of today are as good as they've ever been. They are driven by purpose and eager for the mission.

They want to be on the forward edge, and they want to be expeditionary.”

Demonstrating rapid response capabilities and modern combat power, II MEF continues to project flexible

forces globally at a moment’s notice. From deployments across U.S. European Command, U.S. Central

Command and U.S. Southern Command, to critical embassy reinforcements, maritime interdiction operations

and disaster relief missions, II MEF forces, including the 24th and 26th Marine Expeditionary Units, are proving

their readiness to operate under any conditions.

“The Marines and Sailors have operated in the high north, above the Arctic Circle in Norway, they’ve operated

in CENTCOM, in Alaska, on the border in SOUTHCOM,” Worth said. “It is something that II Marine Expeditionary

Force is purpose-built and conditioned to do. They have simply been unwavered.”

Following this tour, Worth will assume his duties as the commander, United States Marine Corps Forces

Command; commanding general, Fleet Marine Force Atlantic; and commander, Marine Corps Forces North.

Fulford, who most recently served as the deputy commander of U.S. European Command, will lead II MEF as a

Joint Task Force-capable headquarters. Under his leadership, II MEF will continue its national security

contributions, ensuring operational capability, readiness and warfighting supremacy.

“To the Marines and Sailors of the MAGTF, it is my highest honor to join you…and be ready to answer our

nation’s call at a moment’s notice,” said Fulford. “This MAGTF has delivered every step of the way. We will

remain always faithful to our warfighting ethos, to our Corps values and our standards.”