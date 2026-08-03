USSF strengthen force readiness through CrossFit training

Photo By Olivia Mendoza Sencalar | Gaby Serrati, CrossFit seminar trainer, instructs U.S. Space Force Guardians on proper deadlift form during a Space Force CrossFit training seminar at the Rambler Fitness Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, April 3, 2026. Guardians rehearsed each lift multiple times to build muscle memory and confidence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gabriel Jones) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Olivia Mendoza Sencalar | Gaby Serrati, CrossFit seminar trainer, instructs U.S. Space Force Guardians on proper...... read more read more

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO–RANDOLPH, Texas -- Guardians, Airmen and partners from across the country gathered for an introductory CrossFit course aimed at strengthening fitness, resilience and overall readiness across the Department of the Air Force and the U.S. Space Force, at the Rambler Fitness Center, April 3, 2026.

Participants traveled from Colorado, California and Maryland, joining local members from Texas. Organizers said the turnout reflects the commitment seen across the forces.

“Having people travel from multiple states to be here says a lot about the dedication in this room,” said Lt. Col. Jason Cano, Space Force Branch Chief, Air Force Recruiting Service. “We appreciate everyone who made the trip and invested their time and energy into this effort.”

The course reflects a broader commitment across both services to elevate physical fitness as a foundation of operational excellence. Senior leaders remind us that Guardians and Airmen are the nation’s competitive advantage — and protecting that advantage means prioritizing health and readiness with intention.

Representatives noted that fitness is more than a twice-year assessment. It is a daily discipline that builds confidence, sharpens focus and supports the mental readiness required for high demand, high consequence missions.

“Whether you’re on console, in the field or supporting operations from a staff role, physical readiness directly supports mental readiness,” Cano said. “And mental readiness is what wins the long game.”

The event also highlights a growing trend across installations, where fitness managers and unit leaders are refining programs to make them more effective, engaging and community driven. Leaders say that when fitness is accessible, challenging and rooted in camaraderie, participation and consistency increase.

“This isn’t just about learning movements or completing a workout,” Cano said. “It’s about building shared experiences that connect Guardians and Airmen across bases, specialties and services. It reinforces a culture where we take care of ourselves, take care of each other and take pride in being ready for whatever the mission demands.”

Space Force Recruiting welcomed representatives from CrossFit, LLC, who partnered with the services to provide instruction and expertise.

“We appreciate CrossFit’s willingness to partner with us and help strengthen the fitness culture across the force,” said Capt. Scott Boynton, an action officer with U.S. Space Force Recruiting. “Their expertise adds real value to what we’re building.”

“We were invited here to help support the Space Force,” said Chuck Carswell, a CrossFit FloMaster with CrossFit, LLC. “We recognize that fitness is critical to the Space Force mission, and we want to contribute in a meaningful way. Their expertise provides a meaningful boost to our readiness. Our goal is to ensure participants leave with enough tools to assist and improve fitness within their units.”

“Everyone here is consciously and voluntarily participating,” Boynton said. “We have a highly engaged, perceptive audience — people with strong STEM and technology backgrounds who take their development seriously. When you combine that mindset with consistent fitness, you get a force that’s ready for anything.”

“As we evolve our fitness approach, we’re moving away from outdated, check-the-box routines and shifting toward methods that are more effective, engaging and sustainable,” he said.

“We have some of the Space Force’s top talent here, working to further strengthen their readiness,” Boynton said. “Space Force Recruiting is clear with applicants from day one: we’re looking for individuals with technical aptitude, curiosity, and a commitment to continuous improvement — and fitness is a core part of that.”

Click to explore full and part-time opportunities within the https://www.airforce.com/ and https://www.spaceforce.com/, and try the https://www.airforce.com/aim-high-app. To speak with a recruiter near you, https://www.airforce.com/find-a-recruiter?gclsrc=aw.ds&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=157802927&gbraid=0AAAAAD-ndtP1dyDpVfVrbf3XWKbTkoJWv&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIiPbJmMP_kwMVwKxaBR2MzgpVEAAYASABEgJWgPD_BwE.