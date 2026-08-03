Air Force Recruiting Service celebrates excellence at Operation Blue Suit XLVII

Photo By Olivia Mendoza Sencalar | These outstanding performers were recognized at Joint Base San Antonio–Randolph, March 30 – April 2, 2026, as the Fiscal Year 2025 Operation Blue Suit XLVII winners. Top left: Master Sgt. James McCullough, 318th Recruiting Squadron; Tech. Sgt. Matthew Marques, 330th RCS; Master Sgt. Justin Dougherty, 333th RCS; Master Sgt. Justin Schutz, 350th RCS; Master Sgt. Serafin Rosa, 342nd RCS; Tech. Sgt. Abdoulie Bah, 350th RCS; Tech. Sgt. Stetson Long, A6; Tech. Sgt. Michael Evans, 172nd Airlift Wing; Master Sgt. Jason Milner, 330th RCS; Master Sgt. Lindsey Reames, 342nd RCS; Staff Sgt. Cody Scavuzzo, 337th RCS; Tech. Sgt. Alexis Yates, 121st Air Refueling Wing. Bottom Left: Brig. Gen. Jeffrey W. Nelson, commander, Air Force Accessions Center and Air Force Recruiting Service; Staff Sgt. Nicholette Alonge, 368th RCS; Master Sgt. Shaun Kho, 333rd RCS; and Chief Master Sgt. Karen “Liz” Fetherston, command chief, Air Force Accessions Center and Air Force Recruiting Service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Olivia Mendoza Sencalar) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Olivia Mendoza Sencalar | These outstanding performers were recognized at Joint Base San Antonio–Randolph,...... read more read more

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas -- Fourteen of the Air Force Recruiting Service’s top performers were recognized March 30-April 2, 2026, as fiscal year 2025 Blue Suit winners, an annual honor celebrating the service’s most outstanding recruiters worldwide.

The Blue Suit program highlights recruiters who demonstrate exceptional performance, professionalism and impact in bringing high-quality talent into the Air Force. This year’s honorees were selected from more than 2,100 recruiters serving across the United States, England, Germany, Italy, Japan, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands.

Brig. Gen. Jeffrey W. Nelson, commander of the Air Force Accessions Center and Air Force Recruiting Service, said the program reflects the highest standards of the recruiting enterprise.

“It’s an honor to celebrate these recruiters alongside our community partners. Their support, combined with the dedication of our Blue Suit winners, ensures we continue to attract the talent our Air Force needs,” Nelson said. “The Blue Suit Program represents the very best of Air Force Recruiting. These honorees embody the professionalism, dedication and impact required to build the force our nation depends on.”

AFRS held a series of events throughout the week to honor this year’s winners. Activities included the Operation Blue Suit Arrival Ceremony, the Operation Blue Suit XLVII Awards Banquet, a Basic Military Training graduation and a congratulatory coining event.

The Air Force Recruiting Alumni Association also recognized the honorees’ accomplishments, presenting mementos following the Blue Suit luncheon.

The San Antonio Chamber of Commerce hosted the honorees, their spouses and guests, recognizing their achievements and contributions to the recruiting mission.

Among the honorees was Master Sgt. Lindsey Reames, 342nd Recruiting Squadron, who credited her success to the support of those around her.

“I’m honored to be selected and do not take it lightly. It is the result of a lot of effort and hard work throughout the past year,” Reames said. “However, I did not get there alone. I had the support of my husband, an amazing team and leadership that was alongside me the entire way.”

Reames said she hopes the recognition motivates future recruiters.

“I strive to pass along everything I’ve learned throughout my years in recruiting to the future generation,” she said. “The Air Force cannot exist without its recruiters, and I hope to show them that everything they do makes a difference.”

Two members of the 333rd Recruiting Squadron were also honored during the Operation Blue Suit XLVII Awards Banquet. Master Sgt. Shaun Kho received the Recruiter of the Year Award, and Master Sgt. Justin Dougherty was awarded a $36,000 scholarship to Columbia Southern University.

The Blue Suit program remains one of AFRS’s most prestigious traditions, honoring the recruiters who play a critical role in sustaining the Air Force’s all-volunteer force and filling career fields essential to national defense.

To explore full and part-time opportunities within the Air Force and Space Force, https://www.airforce.com/ or www.SpaceForce.com. To speak with a recruiter near you, https://www.airforce.com/find-a-recruiter.