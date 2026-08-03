From Classroom to Clinic: BJACH Prepares Army’s Newest Physical Therapy Specialist

Photo By Jean Graves | Pfc. Kentson Darnell, a Physical Therapy Specialist student, poses for a portrait in the Physical Therapy Clinic at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, Fort Polk, Louisiana, July 31, 2026. Darnell completed the clinical phase of the Army’s Physical Therapy Specialist (68F) training program at BJACH before graduating and reporting to Bassett Army Community Hospital at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, for his first assignment as an Army Physical Therapy Specialist. see less | View Image Page

FORT POLK, La. — After months of classroom instruction and hands-on clinical training, Pfc. Kentson Darnell reached a milestone marking the beginning of his Army medical career during a graduation ceremony at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital.

Darnell completed the final phase of the Army’s Physical Therapy Specialist (68F) training program, preparing to help Soldiers and other beneficiaries recover from injuries, restore mobility and improve quality of life. He will report to Bassett Army Community Hospital at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, for his first assignment as an Army Physical Therapy Specialist.

BJACH served as Darnell’s Phase II training site, where experienced rehabilitation professionals helped bridge the gap between classroom instruction and clinical practice through supervised patient care. The Army’s 68F program prepares Soldiers to provide physical therapy support through training in patient care, functional mobility, physical therapy treatments, injury prevention, health promotion and human performance optimization before reporting to their first duty assignments.

Raised in Whitehouse, Texas, Darnell is the youngest of nine children. While in high school, he lost nearly 100 pounds through dedication and hard work, an experience that sparked his passion for health and fitness. After initially planning to become an infantryman, conversations with his recruiter inspired him to pursue Army medicine, where he could combine that passion with helping fellow Soldiers recover from injury.

Throughout the 12-week clinical practicum, Darnell trained under the guidance of Capt. Shelby Landrum, chief of the Department of Rehabilitation; Lisa Huband, physical therapy assistant and primary instructor; and physical therapy assistants Taylor Fletcher and Jennifer Wolff-Phillips, who served as assistant instructors. Working alongside the rehabilitation team, he gained the hands-on clinical experience and technical skills needed to help patients improve strength, mobility and function.

Darnell said his goal is to educate Soldiers and patients while helping them achieve lasting recovery and improved quality of life.

“The most rewarding part is seeing the patients get better,” Darnell said. “Seeing somebody’s pain go from a five out of 10 to one or zero out of 10. Seeing patients gain range of motion, increase strength and enjoy what we do for them.”

During the graduation ceremony, Sgt. Jacob Babcanec, NCOIC of the Physical Therapy Clinic, explained that the Phase II clinical practicum provides Soldiers with supervised experience in patient care, physical therapy treatments, functional mobility, injury prevention, health promotion and human performance optimization, preparing them to serve as entry-level Army Physical Therapy Specialists across Army Medicine.

Following the presentation of his diploma, Darnell was inducted into the Army Medical Department Regiment, formally welcoming him into a proud lineage of Army medical professionals dedicated to caring for Soldiers around the world.

During his remarks, Darnell thanked Landrum, Huband, Fletcher, Wolff-Phillips and the entire rehabilitation team for their mentorship and support throughout the program.

Looking ahead, Darnell plans to continue developing professionally by earning certifications as a Certified Personal Trainer and Tactical Strength and Conditioning Facilitator while working toward his long-term goal of becoming a physical therapist assistant or earning a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree. As he begins his career at Bassett Army Community Hospital, he hopes to help every Soldier and patient move forward on their path to recovery.