New Mexico-based Airmen operate MQ-9 Reapers at Exercise Zia Sunbird in Michigan

ALPENA, Mich. — Airmen from Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, successfully performed MQ-9 Reaper operations during Exercise Zia Sunbird at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center July 13 to July 24.



The exercise brought MQ-9 Reaper maintenance and operational support teams from the 49th Wing to an off-station environment, directly supporting student pilot and sensor operator training while refining Agile Combat Employment operational concepts across complex airspaces.



Executing flight operations away from home station allowed teams to bypass seasonal monsoon weather in New Mexico that typically restricts local flying schedules, ensuring varied training opportunities for the next generation of combat aircrew. Operating at Alpena also tested the unit's ability to deploy, launch, recover, and maintain MQ-9s at austere locations.



"Zia Sunbird is an attempt to bring our aircraft and our operators, along with our maintenance partners in the Maintenance Group, to a location that is not Holloman to make sure that we can still conduct ACE operations," said U.S. Air Force Capt. Alan Walley, 49th Operations Group A5 long-term plans officer. "It shows that we're a multi-capable aircraft and we can excel in a lot of different environments."



Throughout the two-week exercise, MQ-9 aircrews stationed at Holloman flew the aircraft remotely via satellite command links, conducting training sorties within restricted airspace near Lake Huron. Meanwhile, primary maintenance crews staged on the flight line at Alpena managed daily launches, recoveries, refueling, and hangar operations.



Integrating into Alpena County Regional Airport required coordination between active-duty personnel, the Michigan Air National Guard, local air traffic controllers, and the Civil Air Patrol. Unlike traditional military bases, the Alpena facility accommodates commercial airline flights, air cargo carriers, and private general aviation traffic.



It does present a lot of dynamic challenges," said Senior Master Sgt. Brett Trisko, Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center airfield management noncommissioned officer in charge. "We've got to cater to the civilian aircraft while also accomplishing the military mission."



Operating outside their familiar home-station environment provided junior airmen and maintainers invaluable operational exposure. Navigating unique logistical constraints, unfamiliar airfield rules, and unexpected environmental disruptions—such as heavy smoke from nearby Canadian wildfires that temporarily reduced flight line visibility—forced teams to communicate effectively and adapt on the fly to fulfill the mission.



The majority of the ground team consisted of junior Airmen. Senior Airman Gregory Washington, 29th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, describes the remote, mixed scenarios as experiences that help both in the lower ranks, and when an Airman eventually reaches senior enlisted ranks.



"The one big benefit I think for junior Airmen is the experience," said Washington. "It teaches you how to critically think, operate on a joint airfield, and put it all together."



Dispersed exercises like Exercise Zia Sunbird 2026 directly reinforce overall U.S. Air Force combat readiness by demonstrating that MQ-9 units can deploy rapidly, integrate seamlessly with joint and civilian partners, and sustain mission-essential operations anywhere across the globe to meet dynamic operational requirements.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2026 Date Posted: 08.04.2026 16:17 Story ID: 571545 Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Mexico-based Airmen operate MQ-9 Reapers at Exercise Zia Sunbird in Michigan, by SrA Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.