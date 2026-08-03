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    Wright-Patterson AFB to conduct combat readiness inspection exercise Aug 10-14

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Story by Megan Purves 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Wright-Patterson AFB to conduct combat readiness inspection exercise Aug 10-14

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will conduct a Combat Readiness Inspection Full Scale Exercise from August 10-14 to demonstrate rapid response, deployment capabilities, and base sustainment operations in high-threat environments.

    “The CRI is designed to assess the installation’s capability to generate and employ forces, respond to and neutralize threats, and effectively accomplish mission objectives while operating in a complex, contested environment,” said Dustin Campbell, Director of Inspections, Inspector General, 88th Air Base Wing.

    Base personnel and residents will notice increased activity throughout the week. This will include simulated gunfire, an increased presence of armed Airmen in defensive postures, and exercise role-players. Additionally, the installation’s "Giant Voice" public address system and alert sirens will be activated periodically. All exercise audio announcements will be preceded and followed by "Exercise, Exercise, Exercise."

    While normal gate operations will remain in effect, base personnel and residents should anticipate minor delays at entry points due to heightened security measures.

    Wright-Patterson has notified local emergency dispatch and response agencies in the surrounding communities about the exercise.

    The inspection will be evaluated by the 88 ABW Inspector General office in coordination with the Air Force Materiel Command Inspector General office.

    For more information regarding the exercise, contact the 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs office at 937-522-3252 or email 88abw.pa@us.af.mil.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 16:41
    Story ID: 571541
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wright-Patterson AFB to conduct combat readiness inspection exercise Aug 10-14, by Megan Purves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Emergency Response training
    Readiness Exercise
    Training
    Security & Safety

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