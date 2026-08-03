People, Not Just Platforms: Wright-Patt Team Champions Force Development

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio– The Department of the Air Force rolled out a tool designed to amplify career management, but technology is only as effective as the people who wield it. At Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, a dedicated team of training professionals from the 88th Force Support Squadron and units across the installation are the champions leading the charge to align talent management and operational needs through the Department of the Air Force Learning Record (DAFLR).

This team—composed of Education and Training specialists, the Base Training Manager, and a network of Unit Training Managers (UTMs)—is the human engine driving the adoption of this "one-stop shop" for career data at WPAFB. Their task is to ensure every Airman, Guardian, and civilian can leverage the DAFLR to its full potential, directly embodying the 88th Air Base Wing’s motto: "Strength Through Support."

For years, these training managers were masters of a manual, time-consuming process.

"With DAFLR, we can pull reports in seconds to give leadership a real-time snapshot of unit readiness,” said Greg Goodwin, 88th FSS Base Training Manager.

The DAFLR changes that dynamic entirely. As a single repository that pulls learning data from MyLearning, MyVector, the Military Personnel Data System (MilPDS), the Defense Civilian Personnel Data System (DCPDS), the Education and Training Management System (ETMS) and more, it automates the data collection, freeing up training managers to focus on what truly matters: developing the force.

"That automation allows us to spend less time on data entry and more time focusing on developing our people," Goodwin said.

The success of this tool at Wright-Patt hinges on the expertise and outreach of this base-wide team. The 88th FSS Education and Training office provides the foundational guidance, while UTMs in every unit act as frontline ambassadors. They are the ones teaching Airmen how to access their records, showing supervisors how to interpret the data, and translating the tool's potential into tangible results for their units.

“DAFLR helps Airmen and Guardians accomplish required career development courses, so that they are prepared to move forward when future career opportunities arise,” said Staff Sgt. Angel Thompson, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center UTM.

“This tool puts the power back in the hands of the individual," said Master Sgt. Brett Baker, WPAFB Development Advisor. "DAFLR is a user-friendly system that pulls all your records into one spot, making it easier than ever to advocate for your own career growth."

By championing the DAFLR, the base's training professionals are building aready and resilient force and fostering amission command environmentwhere leaders at all levels are empowered with the data they need to make informed decisions.

Tech. Sgt. Jared Schweitzer, National Air and Space Intelligence Center UTM, emphasized that the tool’s success relies on active user engagement.

“It’s a great tool for individual user interface, especially TFAT (Total Force Awareness Training). You can upload your own records,” Schweitzer said. “To be able to best support as UTM, brief your leaders and collaborate with fellow force readiness program personnel.”

To take charge of your professional development and explore how this platform can support your goals, connect with your Unit Training Manager, consult with your supervisor, or visit the 88th FSS Education and Training office to get started.

WPAFB Education Services: https://usaf.dps.mil/sites/FSD *CAC-enabled webpage

DAFLR is accessible via Common Access Card-enable website at https://envision.af.mil/daflr.

For more information about DAFLR, visit the Air Education and Training Command Force Development webpage at https://www.aetc.af.mil/News/Force-Development/Learning-Professionals-and-FD-Credentials/Force-Development-Registrar/DAF-Learning-Record/