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    1st Cavalry Division marks leadership transition as Feltey relinquishes command

    Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey relinquishes command of the 1st Cavalry Division

    Photo By Spc. Michelle Lessard-Terry | Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey, 1st Cavalry Division Commander, relinquishes command...... read more read more

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Courtesy Story

    1st Cavalry Division

    1st Cavalry Division marks leadership transition as Feltey relinquishes command

    FORT HOOD, Texas — The 1st Cavalry Division marked a leadership transition today, Aug. 4, as Maj. Gen. Thomas Feltey relinquished command during a ceremony at Fort Hood.

    He assumed command of the division while its headquarters were deployed to Eastern Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. During his tenure, Feltey led the division through a period of modernization, including advancing the Transforming in Contact initiative, which accelerated experimentation and innovation across the formation.

    “You have built an undeniable legacy of lethality, modernization, and care,” said Lt. Gen. Kevin Admiral, commanding general of III Armored Corps and Fort Hood. “You leave behind a division that is more lethal, more modernized and more prepared to deploy, fight, sustain and win than ever before.”

    Under his leadership, the division expanded efforts with emerging capabilities such as autonomous systems, loitering munitions and next-generation training approaches designed to prepare Soldiers for large-scale combat operations.

    “Together, we built a culture around one simple idea: ‘READY.’ If you continue to build trust, develop people and uphold standards, then the First Team’s best days are still ahead,” Feltey said. “That’s what legends do – they don’t live in the past; they inspire the future.”

    Feltey, who has been selected for promotion to lieutenant general, will assume command of V Corps at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

    About the 1st Cavalry Division:

    The 1st Cavalry Division, based at Fort Hood, Texas, is a combined arms division tasked with transforming how armored divisions fight and win on the battlefield. It is one of the most decorated combat divisions of the United States Army and serves as a vital component of the U.S. military's ground forces.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 15:09
    Story ID: 571532
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 26
    Downloads: 0

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    Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey relinquishes command of the 1st Cavalry Division
    Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey relinquishes command of the 1st Cavalry Division
    Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey relinquishes command of the 1st Cavalry Division
    Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey relinquishes command of the 1st Cavalry Division
    Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey relinquishes command of the 1st Cavalry Division
    Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey relinquishes command of the 1st Cavalry Division

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