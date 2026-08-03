Building a Legacy: Jay Caldwell Named 2026 USACE Cost Engineer of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Timothy "Jay" Caldwell II, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District cost engineer, and his wife, Brittany, pose for a family photo at Caldwell's parents' house in Spanish Fort, Alabama, Dec. 25, 2025. Caldwell, who started working in the Mobile District when he was in high school, recently won the 2026 Cost Engineer of the Year for MILCON for the 2026 Engineering and Construction Community of Practice Awards. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

MOBILE, Ala. — For Timothy "Jay" Caldwell II, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Castle is more than just an emblem of the organization he works for—it is a symbol of his family's engineering heritage, the strength of a nation, and a childhood dream fully realized.

Recently, that dream reached a new milestone as Caldwell, the Acting Chief of Cost Engineering for the USACE Mobile District, was named the USACE Cost Engineer of the Year for Military Construction (MILCON) for the 2026 Engineering and Construction Community of Practice Awards.

Patrick O'Connor, Mobile District Engineering Division deputy chief, said the award speaks to the talent and skills Caldwell possesses.

"Winning the Cost Engineer of the Year for MILCON is a highly prestigious honor within the engineering and construction community of practice," said Patrick. "For Jay, it is a well-deserved testament to his exceptional expertise, hard work, and dedication to our mission. For the Engineering Division and the entire Mobile District, having one of our own recognized at this level speaks volumes about the world-class talent and technical skills we're fortunate to have on our team."

For a man who insists that serving others is a calling meant to bring glory to faith rather than personal accolades, the recognition is a humbling milestone in a career defined by dedication.

"As a cost engineer, recognition is incredibly rare," Caldwell noted, adding that he does not perform his daily tasks expecting the spotlight.

Currently overseeing operations across all business lines, Caldwell leads a highly qualified team that produces more than 500 independent government estimates annually. But his journey to this leadership role began long before he was formally hired.

A Family Tradition of Service

Caldwell comes from a proud, multi-generational family of civil servants. His earliest childhood memories involve visiting the Vicksburg, Memphis, and St. Louis District offices with his father and grandfathers.

His father, Timothy Jay Caldwell, is a retired USACE project manager from the Mobile District. He and his wife raised four children—all of whom became engineers employed by USACE. Jay's middle brother, Aaron, is a project manager for Civil Works; his youngest brother, Stephen, is a Hydraulics and Hydrology Engineer; and his sister, Delane, previously served as an AE Negotiator and Specifications Engineer.

The family legacy extends even further back. His paternal grandfather, Noel Dean Caldwell, was the Civilian Deputy to the President of the Mississippi River Commission. His maternal grandfather, Clarence Steven Farmer, served as the Chief of Civil and Environmental Engineering in the Vicksburg District. Their selfless service laid the foundation for Caldwell's life and career.

From Painting Bollards to Cost Engineering Caldwell officially began his USACE career in the summer of 2011 as a high school summer hire at the Irvington Site Office. The job involved tedious tasks like painting steel bollards, power-washing concrete, and cleaning the warehouse. Yet, he credits that summer with teaching him about the chain of command, respect, and the broader mission of USACE.

The following summer laid the groundwork for his future. Hired by George Brown, the Mobile District's Chief of Cost Engineering, Caldwell was handed a true test. Due to a staff shortage, Brown handed the young hire a pencil, a notepad, and a ruler, asking him to estimate the cost of a trailer relocation for Homeland Security. Caldwell produced an estimate that proved to be highly accurate, instantly fueling Brown's faith in his abilities.

By August 2012, Caldwell transitioned to a local co-op intern program while attending the University of South Alabama. During college, he maintained a relentless schedule: playing in the marching band, working as a research assistant, working part-time in residential construction, and serving as a youth pastor. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering in 2016.

After completing a Department of the Army Internship, Caldwell's career accelerated. He became the lead estimator for the MILCON and Latin America program, developing a deep expertise in Cost and Schedule Risk Analysis (CSRA). By 2020, he was serving as the District lead engineer and subject matter expert for the CSRA function, developing training programs to equip Mobile District personnel for their missions.

One person who has been impressed with Caldwell's work is his supervisor, Angela O'Connor, Technical Services Branch Chief. O'Connor said that Caldwell brings a unique set of skills to the Cost section that makes him an invaluable asset to the Mobile District.

"Jay is a highly effective, uniquely qualified and sought-after cost engineer whose technical acumen and leadership have made him an indispensable resource for Mobile's military construction projects," Angela said. "What he brings to the cost section is a truly unique combination of credentials—as a professionally licensed civil engineer and a Tri-Services Certified Cost Engineer—allowing him to seamlessly bridge the gap between stakeholders, project delivery teams, and USACE leadership at local, regional, and national levels."

Faith, Family, and a Defining Moment

Caldwell's personal foundation is as solid as the engineering estimates he builds. Moving to Spanish Fort, Alabama, in the fall of 2003, he later graduated from Spanish Fort High School. Today, he credits his parents with constantly sacrificing to provide a safe, healthy home. His father coached their sports teams and took him hunting and fishing. At the same time, his mother, a former registered nurse, stepped away from her career to raise the family and demonstrate what a healthy home looks like.

Beyond their physical presence, his parents raised him in the Christian faith. This foundation, Caldwell says, allows him to see value in all things and gives him a lasting hope. His faith has also provided immense growth opportunities. Serving as a youth pastor, worship leader, and Deacon has been critical in developing his character, integrity, and leadership skills.

While in college, Caldwell met his wife, Brittany Jo, through a Bible study. Drawn immediately to her quiet strength and deep faith, he calls her his best friend, accountability partner, and the rock of his life. The couple is currently anxiously awaiting the birth of their first child, Clarence John Caldwell, due in January 2027.

"Our marriage has taught me the true meaning of leadership," Caldwell said. "It is not about demanding an outcome, but about forging an effective partnership built on trust. Brittany constantly encourages me to grow, both in our home and in my career with USACE."

Caldwell's desire to serve is rooted in a defining moment that happened long before his engineering career began. At 16, while working as a grocery store cashier, he stepped out of his comfort zone to ask a disheveled older woman how her day was going. By simply listening and acknowledging her situation, he watched the pain in her face transform into joy. He realized then that the minor discomfort of engaging with people had the power to change lives. Family and friends say that moment flipped a switch in him overnight, creating a desire to understand and serve others that has carried him through his toughest professional challenges.

Seeing the Bigger Picture

Working for USACE has provided Caldwell with moments of profound clarity. He recalls attending his first project charrette as a solo cost engineer at Fort Rucker, Alabama. At 5:00 p.m., the Bugle Call Retreat sounded over the base intercom. Watching traffic stop, uniformed service members salute, and civilians place their hands over their hearts, Caldwell realized: he wasn't just working for the District in a vacuum. He was serving his nation and honoring those who sacrifice for its freedoms.

It is this perspective he hopes to pass on to the next generation. His advice to young people considering a career with USACE is to embrace the challenges. "Your career will be as unique and rewarding as you make it," he advises.

The Mobile District has allowed Caldwell to see the world in ways few careers do. He has traveled to countless military installations, developed proficiency in Spanish, worked throughout Central and South America and the Caribbean, and collaborated with a diverse array of stakeholders. "Walk the path before you and pursue the opportunities that will be presented to you," he urges.

Looking Ahead

As he steps into the future, Caldwell's primary goal is to expand his mentorship and training efforts for up-and-coming USACE employees, both within the District and across the South Atlantic Division. He wants to foster effective working relationships and share his expertise across the LATAM, MILCON, and Civil Works programs.

Ultimately, the 2026 MILCON Cost Engineer of the Year strives to demonstrate exactly how much of an impact a dedicated, effective cost engineer can have on the USACE mission. Wherever his career takes him next, he remains grounded in a simple philosophy: he will continue to follow the path that God lays before him.

"I strive to demonstrate at the District, Major Subordinate Command, and Headquarters levels exactly how much of an impact a dedicated, effective cost engineer can have on the USACE mission," Caldwell said. "I plan to use my experience and technical expertise to continue in service to USACE at the highest level to the best of my ability."