Airman now inspires others

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO–RANDOLPH, Texas -- A U.S. Air Force contracting specialist who joined as a foreign-born resident from North Africa during the COVID-19 pandemic credits a chance encounter with a stranger for launching her military career.

Today, Senior Airman Amal Djezzar is dedicated to showing others the opportunities military service can offer — a journey that began the day she put on a camouflage hat. At the time, she was a civilian working at a convenience store when a customer asked her a simple question: “Are you a service member?”

When she replied, “No — must be the hat,” he told her, “It must be the hat, but also the way you carry yourself. Even here, doing a minimum-wage job, you have a presence. I think you’d do great in the military.”

That brief exchange changed everything. As a newcomer navigating the isolation and uncertainty of the pandemic, Djezzar had been searching for direction, meaning and structure.

“I couldn’t wait to go home and start researching,” she said. “The Air Force immediately stood out. The camaraderie, the way they take care of their people, and most importantly, the strong sense of belonging and purpose resonated deeply with me.”

“Until then, the Air Force was something I had only seen on television — an institution that felt distant, almost unreachable from the country I came from,” she said. Walking into the recruiter’s office felt overwhelming yet hopeful.

The recruiter was candid about her goal of becoming a contracting specialist, explaining that while the Air Force considers applicants’ interests, mission needs come first. Contracting, he noted, requires one of the highest qualifying scores on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB).

Djezzar committed fully, studying relentlessly despite language barriers. “I was learning the names of tools I had never named in English before,” she said. “I was relearning math, science, electronics and mechanics in my fourth language.”

Even when she felt behind her American peers, the challenge fueled her determination. “Instead of discouraging me, it motivated me even more,” she said.

Djezzar earned a 98 on the ASVAB, opening the door to both Air Force service and her desired contracting field. After graduating Basic Military Training with the 322nd Training Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, she went on to excel during six weeks of contracting technical training. Although her military status expedited her naturalization process after she applied for citizenship, her focus remains on the broader opportunities service provides.

Now stationed at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Djezzar emphasizes how the Air Force has enabled her to travel the world, utilize her foreign-language skills and work in a career field aligned with her professional background, which includes two master’s degrees. Through her service, she has even achieved homeownership and plans to use the Air Force's education benefits to pursue a doctorate.

Reflecting on what drives her, she cites, “The modesty of my beginnings and a deep gratitude for the opportunities this country and the Air Force have given me.”

As an Outstanding Airman of the Year for 2025, she is committed to extending her impact beyond her contracting duties by serving as an ambassador for the Air Force Recruiting Service.

“There are countless people with tremendous potential who are simply unaware of what military service truly is,” Djezzar said. “I hope to show as many people as possible what it means — and what it feels like — to serve with purpose.”

She added, “If I could make it all the way from across the world, then my fellow Americans, with all the opportunities already at their doorstep, can certainly do the same and even surpass it.”

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