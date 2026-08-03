BB26-1: 18th MDG tests En-Route Patient Staging System

Photo By Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Medical Group receive a Tactical Combat Casualty Care and first aid brief before participating in an En-Route Patient Staging System exercise during Beverly Beach 26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. The exercise evaluated the 18th MDG's ability to rapidly establish expeditionary medical capabilities and prepare patients for aeromedical evacuation during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Medical Group receive a Tactical Combat...... read more read more

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan — Airmen assigned to the 18th Medical Group established and operated an En-Route Patient Staging System (ERPSS) during Beverly Beach 26-1, strengthening the 18th Wing's ability to rapidly receive, stabilize and prepare patients for aeromedical evacuation during contingency operations.

The ERPSS is a rapidly deployable medical staging capability that provides en-route patient care while coordinating the movement of casualties to evacuation aircraft. Throughout the exercise, medical personnel assembled the expeditionary facility and practiced patient reception, triage, treatment and evacuation procedures in an austere environment.

"We have different care teams for each category of patient: minimal, delayed and immediate, so every patient is treated according to the severity of their injuries," said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Becker, 18th Medical Group medical logistics flight chief.

"The main mission here is patient movement," said U.S. Air Force Capt. Manami Jones, 18th Medical Group clinical nurse. "We receive patients from the medical group, assess them, provide any necessary medications and prepare them for transport."

The exercise evaluated the team's ability to rapidly establish medical operations, integrate with supporting units and sustain patient movement in a high-tempo contingency. By exercising the ERPSS during BB26-1, the 18th MDG strengthened its expeditionary medical capabilities and reinforced the 18th Wing's readiness to project combat power throughout the Indo-Pacific.