NNSY Celebrates Ford Flyaway Team Achievements and Dedication to the Mission Your browser does not support the audio element.

When emergent work required assistance in supporting USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in its moment of need following its March 2026 fire, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) military and civilian personnel were quick to answer the call. To celebrate the team’s achievements and dedication in supporting this vital asset, NNSY hosted an awards ceremony July 9 recognizing the teammates who directly supported the efforts. More than 150 individuals from across multiple production and support codes were awarded medals for their service.



Capt. Shawn Navinskey, CVN 78 Executive Officer, said, “From our Ford team, I wanted to recognize you all for your help while we were underway. No matter the distance, you rushed to our aid while we were in combat operations, providing us the ability to heal while underway so we could get back to the mission and support our nation’s objectives. You also gave us the opportunity to learn as well, your team showing us how to make vital repairs internally. Your efforts provided our Sailors with a good quality of life, whether it be reestablishing hot water or temporary services – you came to our aid and got us back to a normal battle rhythm. Thank you all for your help!”



“Our team at America’s Shipyard is the best crisis responders in the world – you give us a problem and we get out there and take care of it,” said NNSY Shipyard Commander Rear Adm. Kavon Hakimzadeh. “77 teammates took to the skies and flew halfway around the world, with support teammates assisting every step of the way, to answer the call. You restored power and ventilation while Ford was underway over the course of five days and gave them the help they needed. This is vital work that cannot be done by anyone else. This is absolute proof that when we work together, we know how to get after whatever obstacle stands in our way.



Hakimzadeh added, “I’m incredibly proud of this team and what we have accomplished – this is something that I know instills a lot of pride in you. You contributed directly to national security and got Ford back in the fight. Thank you for all who were involved in this tremendous effort and for your continued service to our nation.”