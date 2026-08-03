X-62 VISTA sets precedents with Mission Systems Upgrades, aligns human researchers with AI development for the warfighter

Amidst planned upgrades, the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School’s Research Division simultaneously executed two accelerated test programs, HAVE HEAT and HAVE HOLIDAYS, utilizing the X-62 VISTA here throughout April 2026. Driven by the Test Resource Management Center’s X-62 Mission Systems Upgrades (MSU), these latest milestones reflect continued emphasis on the safe acceleration of artificial intelligence and autonomy capabilities for the warfighter. HAVE HEAT: Autonomous AI sensor-to-vehicle control Leveraging https://news.lockheedmartin.com/2026-08-04-Skunk-Works-R-Advances-Sensor-Powered-AI-Fighter-Intercept, the X-62 VISTA platform demonstrated the ability of AI agents to ingest live infrared sensor data, directing the X-62 to autonomously intercept an airborne target in real time. “HAVE HEAT represents a meaningful expansion of avionics capability towards integrated, AI-driven control of multiple sensors and air vehicles for mission autonomy. This bridges a capability gap and positions us to test advanced autonomy faster,” says Lt. Col. Joshua Strafaccia, dean of faculty for research, U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School. HAVE HOLIDAYS: Integrating framework required for advanced technology evaluation In parallel, HAVE HOLIDAYS saw simultaneous integration and evaluation of a wide suite of modular technologies into the X-62’s Enterprise Open Mission System Architecture computer. This included the integration of a non-prime, third-party autonomous agent onto the X-62, testing of enhanced safety rules to prevent autonomous vehicles from violating user-established operational limits, and further chip integration for advanced sensor exploitation. This system-of-systems test served as critical technical risk mitigation on the design and development of logistics and integration frameworks required to maximize flight opportunities post-MSU, paving the way for broader government, academic, and industry partnerships. Preparing for X-62 VISTA’s future All ground testing across the blended team of military, government and contractor engineers was completed within three months, with HAVE HEAT and HAVE HOLIDAYS executed in parallel under compressed timelines. The swift execution of both test campaigns proves X-62’s suitability for rapid experimentation at the speed of relevance, while collectively highlighting the school’s ability to support a high technology evaluation tempo. The next phase of the MSU will allow the https://www.rtx.com/news/news-center/2025/12/19/rtxs-raytheon-to-equip-u-s-air-force-autonomous-fighter-jet-with-phantomstrike radar, an expanded sensor and computing capacity, and the addition of modern network data communications. The completion of the MSU effort will position X-62 as a foundational enabler for the Air Force’s highest-priority programs, while continuing its legacy as a national asset. “X-62 is continued proof that an agile, dedicated team can rapidly advance Department of War initiatives through intentional collaboration. Accomplishing these significant milestones is a direct reflection of the adaptability and warfighter focus personified by all members of the school,” says Col. Maryann Karlen, commandant, U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School. Under the Air Force Test Center, maintaining an established testbed such as the X-62 VISTA through the Air Force Test Pilot School provides consistency for continued national investment in human-machine teaming without sacrificing safety or human contributions to the AI models developed. This unique ownership allows researchers to utilize a common operating environment for rapidly developing, testing, and refining unique capabilities of significant importance while simultaneously ensuring future test leaders are ready to execute across their domains. The Air Force Test Pilot School and Test Resource Management Center will next convene key stakeholders at Edwards Air Force Base during the inaugural X-62 Research Symposium on Aug. 11-13. Interested parties should reach out directly to the school’s Research Division.