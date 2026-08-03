Wilmington District emergency manager named 2025 USACE Emergency Manager of the Year

Photo By Ernest Henry | Angela Zephier (right), chief of Emergency Management for the U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more Photo By Ernest Henry | Angela Zephier (right), chief of Emergency Management for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District, coordinates with a member of the Hurricane Helene response team during recovery operations in western North Carolina in late 2024. Zephier was named the 2025 USACE Emergency Manager of the Year for her leadership during the Hurricane Helene response and recovery mission, where she served as Recovery Field Office chief and Emergency Support Function #3 team leader. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo) see less | View Image Page

WILMINGTON, N.C. — For Angela Zephier, mission success starts with taking care of people.

That philosophy guided her leadership during one of the most complex disaster recovery operations in U.S. Army Corps of Engineers history following Hurricane Helene and has earned the Wilmington District Emergency Management chief recognition as the 2025 USACE Emergency Manager of the Year.

Presented by the USACE Directorate of Contingency Operations, the annual award recognizes exceptional leadership in contingency operations and emergency response. Zephier was selected for her leadership during the Hurricane Helene response, where she simultaneously served as the Recovery Field Office chief and Emergency Support Function #3 team leader.

As the senior civilian on the ground, Zephier led a 448-day, $2.8 billion recovery mission that removed more than nine million cubic yards of debris while helping communities across western North Carolina recover from one of the region's most devastating natural disasters.

Lt. Col. Kenneth Porter, Wilmington District commander and district engineer, witnessed Zephier's leadership firsthand while serving as the district's deputy commander throughout the Hurricane Helene response.

"Having served as the Wilmington District's deputy commander throughout the Hurricane Helene response, I had the opportunity to witness Angela's leadership firsthand," Porter said. "She has an exceptional ability to bring calm to chaotic situations, build trust across organizations and keep people focused on the mission. This recognition reflects not only her expertise as an emergency manager, but her commitment to serving communities when they need us most."

Although the award bears her name, Zephier said it represents the collective efforts of the hundreds of responders, partners and communities who came together during Hurricane Helene.

"I am incredibly proud to work with USACE's finest," Zephier said. "Hurricane Helene demanded a true total-team effort. Faced with unprecedented damage in western North Carolina, our leadership and field teams consistently thought outside the box. That adaptive mindset allowed us to cut through complex logistics, coordinate seamlessly with our partners and help isolated communities sprint toward a resilient recovery."

While the debris mission became one of the largest in Corps history, Zephier points to another accomplishment as one of the team's defining moments.

"For the first time in USACE history, we rapidly executed a specialized water purification mission to support both UNC Asheville and its surrounding community," she said. "When the local infrastructure failed, our teams didn't wait around—they innovated on the spot to deliver safe drinking water directly to students and residents. It was a groundbreaking operation that perfectly captured our team's 'outside-the-box' spirit."

The selection committee also recognized Zephier for developing a new Recovery Field Office in-processing program that has since become an enterprise-wide best practice. Rather than treating in-processing as an administrative checklist, the program focused on preparing responders for success while ensuring they felt supported from the moment they arrived.

"The primary challenge was managing the rapid influx of responders from all over the enterprise into a highly stressful, devastated environment," Zephier said. "Many were away from home and their families for the very first time. I wanted to ensure every individual stepped into a space that was both physically and psychologically safe."

That people-first approach transformed the in-processing experience, reducing anxiety, strengthening accountability and building a sense of community before responders ever stepped into the field. The program has since been adopted across USACE as a best practice for future disaster response operations.

Porter said Zephier's focus on the individual responder is what distinguishes her as a leader.

"Angela's focus on the individual responder is what sets her apart from others," Porter said. "She knows that when people look back on any mission, they remember most how they were brought onto the team and how they leave that team. Angela dedicated her time and energy into getting those things right and continually making them better. Responders who arrive trained and ready to execute a mission are set up for success on day one, and responders who leave feeling appreciated will volunteer again."

Zephier credits that success to the people who served alongside her throughout the response.

"Emergency management is the ultimate team sport," she said. "Colonel Morgan and Lieutenant Colonel Porter were incredibly supportive of everyone's needs, trusted our decisions and provided steady guidance throughout. I also couldn't have done it without the USACE Emergency Management Community of Practice. Having that network available at a moment's notice gave me the ultimate confidence to knock this out of the park for western North Carolina."

Receiving the award, Zephier said, reinforces a leadership principle she will continue carrying into future missions.

"Professionally, being named the 2025 Emergency Manager of the Year validates the vital importance of prioritizing the well-being of our responders," she said. "It proves that when we take care of our people first, we build a more resilient agency capable of tackling our nation's toughest response and recovery missions."

Looking ahead, she said Hurricane Helene reinforced one lesson above all others.

"My big scissors," she joked. "But seriously, the real lesson I am carrying forward is the power of flexibility. Hurricane Helene proved that standard operating procedures are just a baseline. When a disaster is this complex, leadership must be willing to pivot instantly, innovate on the ground and empower their teams to make bold decisions. The best tool you can bring to any future mission is an adaptable mindset."

Porter said Zephier's recognition reflects not only her accomplishments, but also the culture of service and professionalism demonstrated by the Wilmington District Emergency Management team throughout the Hurricane Helene response.

"Angela's selection as the 2025 USACE Emergency Manager of the Year is a tremendous accomplishment for both her and the Wilmington District," Porter said. "Having worked alongside her during the Hurricane Helene response, I know this recognition is the result of countless hours of hard work, selfless service and an unwavering commitment to our mission. We are incredibly proud of Angela and grateful for the example she sets every day."