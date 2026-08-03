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    Fort Knox Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment names NCO, Soldier of the quarter

    Fort Knox Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment names NCO, Soldier of the quarter

    Photo By Savannah Baird | Spc. Robert Noel receives an Army Achievement Medal at Fort Knox, Kentucky on July 2,...... read more read more

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Fort Knox, Ky. — Two Fort Knox Soldiers with Law Enforcement Activity stood out among their peers in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

    For their efforts, Sgt. Anthony Mazuchowski earned NCO of the Quarter and Spc. Robert Noel earned Soldier of the Quarter. They each earned an Army Achievement Medal as well.

    *VisitFort Knox Newsatwww.army.mil/knoxfor all Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.*

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 09:47
    Story ID: 571481
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Knox Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment names NCO, Soldier of the quarter, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Knox Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment names NCO, Soldier of the quarter
    Fort Knox Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment names NCO, Soldier of the quarter

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    TAGS

    Fort Knox, Kentucky, Garrison, Army, IMCOM, AMC, Army Achievement Medal

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