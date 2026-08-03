Fort Knox Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment names NCO, Soldier of the quarter

Photo By Savannah Baird | Spc. Robert Noel receives an Army Achievement Medal at Fort Knox, Kentucky on July 2,...... read more read more

Photo By Savannah Baird | Spc. Robert Noel receives an Army Achievement Medal at Fort Knox, Kentucky on July 2, 2026. Noel was honored as the Fort Knox Garrison “Soldier of the Quarter for 2nd Quarter FY26. see less | View Image Page