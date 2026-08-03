Fort Knox Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment names NCO, Soldier of the quarter

Fort Knox, Ky. — Two Fort Knox Soldiers with Law Enforcement Activity stood out among their peers in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.
For their efforts, Sgt. Anthony Mazuchowski earned NCO of the Quarter and Spc. Robert Noel earned Soldier of the Quarter. They each earned an Army Achievement Medal as well.
*VisitFort Knox Newsatwww.army.mil/knoxfor all Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.*
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 09:47
|Story ID:
|571481
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
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