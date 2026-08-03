(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    NMRTC Cherry Point Honors “Sailors of the Quarter”

    NMRTC Cherry Point Honors “Sailors of the Quarter”

    Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman Third Class Lauren Krietemeyer is Navy Medicine Readiness and...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    NMRTC Cherry Point Honors “Sailors of the Quarter”
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point honored four outstanding Sailors with “of the quarter honors” for third quarter, 2026.

    Honored were Hospitalman Johanna Myers as the Bluejacket of the Quarter, Hospital Corpsman Third Class Lauren Krietemeyer as Junior Sailor of the Quarter, Hospital Corpsman Second Class Jazmin Yaudes as the Sailor of the Quarter, and Hospital Corpsman First Class Matthew Brown as Senior Sailor of the Quarter.

    The honorees serve in various departments within NMRTC Cherry Point including preventive medicine, readiness, surgery and physical therapy. Each of them distinguished themselves through consistently high performance in their duties ensuring the operational readiness of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the medical readiness of Marines and Sailors assigned to the base.

    Navy Medicine’s 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.04.2026 07:10
    Story ID: 571466
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC Cherry Point Honors “Sailors of the Quarter”, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NMRTC Cherry Point Honors “Sailors of the Quarter”
    NMRTC Cherry Point Honors “Sailors of the Quarter”
    NMRTC Cherry Point Honors “Sailors of the Quarter”
    NMRTC Cherry Point Honors “Sailors of the Quarter”
    NMRTC Cherry Point Honors “Sailors of the Quarter”
    NMRTC Cherry Point Honors “Sailors of the Quarter”
    NMRTC Cherry Point Honors “Sailors of the Quarter”
    NMRTC Cherry Point Honors “Sailors of the Quarter”

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cherry point, navy medicine, navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version