NMRTC Cherry Point Honors “Sailors of the Quarter” Your browser does not support the audio element.

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point honored four outstanding Sailors with “of the quarter honors” for third quarter, 2026.



Honored were Hospitalman Johanna Myers as the Bluejacket of the Quarter, Hospital Corpsman Third Class Lauren Krietemeyer as Junior Sailor of the Quarter, Hospital Corpsman Second Class Jazmin Yaudes as the Sailor of the Quarter, and Hospital Corpsman First Class Matthew Brown as Senior Sailor of the Quarter.



The honorees serve in various departments within NMRTC Cherry Point including preventive medicine, readiness, surgery and physical therapy. Each of them distinguished themselves through consistently high performance in their duties ensuring the operational readiness of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the medical readiness of Marines and Sailors assigned to the base.



Navy Medicine’s 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.