The road to the road

Photo By Kristin Savage | Pfc. Soraya Ouaguenouni, U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux military police, participated in the Level 1 OC spray training during the Law Enforcement Certification Training from Jul. 27-31, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. The training wasn’t just about getting sprayed; it was about continuing the mission after exposure. (U.S. Army Photo by Kristin Savage, USAG Benelux Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

CHIÈVRES AIR BASE, Belgium– New Military Police personnel have arrived at U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Benelux, but before they can patrol the installation, they must complete rigorous qualification training. These newly arrived MPs participated in the Law Enforcement Certification Course July 27–31, 2026, at Chièvres Air Base (CAB), Belgium.

Before they can officially work the road, they need to be fully certified. The week-long course included classroom instruction, Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) spray exposure, Military Working Dog (MWD) integration, traffic control and equipment usage, and familiarization with Army communications systems.

Pfc. Soraya Ouaguenouni, USAG Benelux military police, participated in the Level 1 OC spray training and learned firsthand the challenges it brings to the job.

“The OC spray training and certification was challenging and fair at the same time,” said Ouaguenouni. “We need to understand what it feels like and how to operate in a high-risk environment. We have to be able to push through, because failing to do so could cost an MP or their partner their lives.”

The training wasn’t just about getting sprayed; it was about continuing the mission after exposure. Staff Sgt. Caren Pavlik, the USAG Benelux in Brussels physical security non-commissioned officer in charge (NCOIC), led the training and designed the obstacle course.

“We put the students through knee strikes and use of force exercises, requiring them to issue commands, use proper handcuffing techniques, and then use the radio to communicate what happened,” said Pavlik. “As an instructor, one of the challenges I faced was the wind bringing the spray back and getting a breath full of it myself.”

Completing these certification courses is critical because it ensures USAG Benelux MPs can maintain their professionalism, composure, and effectiveness while successfully executing the mission.