Photo By Natalie Simmel | The USAG Wiesbaden Religious Support Office celebrated the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps...... read more read more Photo By Natalie Simmel | The USAG Wiesbaden Religious Support Office celebrated the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps 251st anniversary on Friday, July 31, at the Clay Kaserne Chapel with a barbecue lunch and a variety of family-oriented outdoor activities and games. see less | View Image Page

USAG Wiesbaden celebrates 251 years of the Chaplain Corps Your browser does not support the audio element.

CLAY KASERNE, Germany – The USAG Wiesbaden Religious Support Office celebrated the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps 251st anniversary on Friday, July 31, at the Clay Kaserne Chapel with a barbecue lunch and a variety of family-oriented outdoor activities and games.



The U.S. Army Chaplain Corps, established July 29, 1775, as one of the oldest branches, is honored for its vital spiritual care, confidential counseling, and moral support to service members and families since before the nation's founding.



"[General George Washington] acknowledged that he needed people of faith on the battlefield. He looked around and he saw the chaos of war, and he said, we need a moral compass," explained United States Army Garrison Wiesbaden Resource Manager Chaplain (Maj.) Moshe Lans, the only U.S. Army active-duty Jewish chaplain in the theater. "He fundamentally identified that without a moralcompass,they could not win the war. The physical brute force of the infantry, of all the equipment they had back then, their musketswasnot enough."



The commemoration is a time to reflect on the enduring values of the chaplaincy, to celebrate the freedom of religion, and to express gratitude for a core capability that addresses the spiritual needs of Soldiers of all faiths.

"The celebration is deeply important to me because it reminds me that our nation was founded on a foundation of diverse faith," said U.S. Army Garrison Commander Col. Ringo Midles. "America, one of the driving factors, was the pursuit of religious freedom. And I can't think of a corpsthat better expresses that than our Chaplain's corps. There hasn't been a battlefield where our Chaplain Corps, in large scale, has not been present to minister to us in our time of need."



Every community member and service branch was invited to join the celebration.

"Joint really means joint. Especially here on this particular installation, we see joint every day,” said Lans.

To highlight the inclusivity of the event two Air Force team members,Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Jeremiah Blackburnand Master Sgt. Rusty Smith, were recognized for their outstanding teamwork, selfless service, and positive impact within the joint garrison community.



"No matter where we go and what we do, we always have the same heart to care for others and to glorify God," said Blackburn, "At the end of the day, we're here without our family, so it's been encouraging to see[the Wiesbaden community]withtheirfamilies. So, thank you for your support."



During the event, the Wiesbaden community was able to make connections, chat with religious service specialists, and get to know the chaplains assigned to them. Even those who were not religious were warmly invited to participate in the event.



"We're here to celebrate what the Chaplain Corps provides, which is religious support for any Soldier of any faith, tradition, or no faith tradition at all," saidHeadquarters and Headquarters BattalionChaplain(Maj.) Brad E. Beier,"[We] recognize that people are more than just their bodies and their minds, but we have a soul and a spiritual need as well."



For more information on the Religious Support Office and the services they provide visit: [https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden/about/garrison/rso](https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden/about/garrison/rso)