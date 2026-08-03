529th Military Police Company sharpens readiness in USAG Wiesbaden exercise Your browser does not support the audio element.

CLAY KASERNE, Germany — The 529th Military Police Company conducted a comprehensive Law Enforcement Exercise at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden from July 27 to 31 to enhance readiness and strengthen international cooperation.



The weeklong, around-the-clock training focused on the basics of military policing, staging realistic scenarios like domestic violence incidents, medical emergencies, non-compliant subjects, critical incidents and unknown-risk traffic stops.



MP Soldiers participated through unannounced, integrated scenarios during their on-duty shifts, giving patrols practical experience with everyday calls and building confidence and readiness.



“The training allows the Soldiers to gain experience dealing with situations they might never have had the chance to respond to and to make sure that they are not forgetting the fundamentals,” said 1st Lt. Roberto Rojas of the 529th Military Police Company. “This increases critical thinking skills under highly stressful environments, while maintaining composure around variables outside of their control, to better reinvest these skills in the local community.”



The training also emphasized cooperation between U.S. military police and the German Polizei, as two officers from the 4th Wiesbaden police precinct joined as observers.



“It’s essential that we work and train together,” said Sgt. Lucas Brandt of the 529th Military Police Company. “We learn how the German Polizei operate, and they learn how we operate. That way, we can prevent incidents where bad outcomes can occur for everyone involved.”



Joint exercises allow both sides to understand each other’s procedures and legal authorities, which helps prevent dangerous misunderstandings such as crossfire and improves overall safety for police and civilians.



“It’s important that we train together with our host nation partners because it allows for our new Soldiers who are experiencing a different country for the first time to understand the joint capabilities of our host nation partners and how we can collectively enhance our readiness to be as effective and as professional for the community as a whole,” said Rojas.



“Dangerous situations can always arise. And that makes it all the more important that trust is already in place beforehand so that they can handle the situation together, because, after all, they’re essentially putting their lives in each other’s hands,” said Michelle Faller, senior inspector with the 4th Wiesbaden precinct.



Regular joint patrols and training deepen the German-American partnership and build a foundation of communication, confidence and shared experience for real crises. This also enables a two-way exchange of expertise, so both sides gain practical lessons they can use in operations.



“You can definitely always learn something. I think we’ve already been able to offer a tip or two over the past few days that have been helpful here. And in the same way, we’re also taking something back for our people,” said Christian Stahl, chief inspector with the 4th Wiesbaden precinct. “This is important above all else. The German police and U.S. military police almost always respond together in American housing areas.When we receive an emergency call [from there], we automatically call in the MP right from the start as a standard procedure.”



The exercise also incorporated possible language barriers and how to overcome them, which not only gives the Soldiers more confidence in their work here in Wiesbaden, but is also applicable internationally.



“Training alongside host nation forces serves as a critical integration phase for many Military Police Soldiers when serving in the profession together,” Rojas said. “Having that dual, shared understanding allows for more decisive and strategic thinking when reacting to calls for service.”



Looking ahead to upcoming training exercises, Rojas emphasized the importance of those events and asked for community understanding.



“Our line of work is 24/7. For that one week that we may be a disturbance to the neighborhood or to the community, just understand it’s not that we’re choosing to be a disturbance, but it’s the reality of what we experience in our profession so that we can better serve the community going forward.”