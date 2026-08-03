Chaplain Corps Celebrates Birthday With Cake Cutting Ceremony and Fellowship

Photo By Pfc. Alixandria Bauer | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Steven Smith, deputy garrison chaplain, and Spc. Willow Smith, a Religious Affairs Specialist assigned to the Fort Bragg Religious Support Office, cut the ceremonial birthday cake during the Army Chaplain Corps' 251st birthday celebration on Fort Bragg, N.C., July 31, 2026. Following Army tradition, the oldest chaplain and youngest Religious Affairs Specialist participated in the cake-cutting ceremony to symbolize the passing of knowledge and heritage to the next generation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alixandria Bauer) see less | View Image Page

Fort Bragg, N.C.--The U.S. Army Chaplain Corps has provided religious support and spiritual connection with Soldiers during war and peace for over 250 years. To commemorate the Corps’ unwavering dedication to the well-being of servicemembers, Soldiers across Fort Bragg gathered for a birthday ceremony at Woodland Park.

Chaplains and Religious Affairs Specialists from across Fort Bragg attended the event with family and friends, gathering for food, fellowship, and games. Soldiers competed in tug of war and a written test about the history of the Chaplain Corps before a catered lunch and prayer.

Established on July 29, 1775, by the Continental Congress, the Chaplain Corps has grown from 218 chaplains in the American War of Independence to over 3,000 chaplains today, disbursed among active duty, reserves, and the National Guard.

“For me, it was a definite calling from God,” said Lt. Col. Steven Smith, Deputy Garrison Chaplain. “I had no intentions of coming back into the military after I got out and God called me back into the Chaplain’s seat.”

The Chaplain Corps represents 110 faith groups while providing compassion to Soldiers and families from all religions. In dangerous and high-stress environments, Chaplains provide encouragement, advice, and guidance with confidentiality and empathy, embodying Army values of selfless service and integrity.

Enlisted Religious Affairs Specialists, or 56M’s, assist Chaplains in their duties to ensure Soldiers get the assistance and religious support they need. Originally inducted in 1909, the duties of a Religious Affairs Specialist have developed alongside the Corps, transitioning from a General Clerk Typist to a more specialized role involving counseling, ministry coordination, and day-to-day administrative assistance.

“We as enlisted are actually the ones able to connect to formations,” said Sgt. 1st Class Whittney Garrard, Religious Support NCOIC at Garrison. “When they see religious affairs specialists, they’re not intimidated by our rank. For us, we’re the ones that actually touch the formation on a personal side.”

Integrating faith and resilience into their work, the Corps lives by three core competencies; to nurture the living, to care for the wounded, and to honor the fallen. Even in a non-combatant role, the Corps’ impact on the Army is evident in their influence on servicemembers.

“For me, the most rewarding part is actually being with the soldiers and allowing them to see that even though the unit ministry team is a two-person section, that we’re not afraid to get out there and do the same things they are,” says Garrard. “Whether it’s field, whether it’s at the range, whether it’s taking different courses. We are Soldiers first, and I think that the most rewarding part is when you’re able to connect with the other Soldiers and let them know that we do have a specialized job, but we’re Soldiers first.”

Often overlooked or undervalued, the Chaplain Corps has spent over 250 years providing support to America’s warfighters, ensuring mission readiness and spiritual well-being.