Wisconsin ESGR’s 2026 Boss Lift participants explore Fort McCoy’s military heritage at Commemorative Area

Photo By Scott Sturkol | More than 30 civilian employers from across Wisconsin visit the Fort McCoy, Wis.,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | More than 30 civilian employers from across Wisconsin visit the Fort McCoy, Wis., Commemorative Area on July 22, 2026, as part of the Wisconsin Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift that visited the installation. The Boss Lift is an annual program designed to strengthen relationships between employers and the military while highlighting the important role Guard and Reserve service members play in their communities and workplaces. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

As part of the Wisconsin Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Boss Lift on July 22, more than 30 civilian employers visited the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area, where they learned about the installation's more than century-long legacy of training America's military and supporting national defense.



The stop at the Commemorative Area gave employers an opportunity to see firsthand how Fort McCoy's history mirrors the service and sacrifice of the Citizen-Soldiers they employ in their civilian workplaces.



Transported to Fort McCoy aboard Wisconsin National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from five locations across Wisconsin, the employers participated in the annual Boss Lift program to gain a greater understanding of the military responsibilities and training requirements of National Guard service members.



The visit to the Commemorative Area provided historical context to complement the day's military capability demonstrations and briefings.



Located on the cantonment area, the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area preserves the installation's history through several attractions, including the Fort McCoy History Center, Veterans Memorial Plaza, Equipment Park, and numerous World War II-era buildings and exhibits.



One of the highlights of the visit was Veterans Memorial Plaza, where the employers gathered for a group photograph beneath the plaza’s bronze statue monument honoring America's veterans. The plaza recognizes the service and sacrifices of military members from every generation and serves as the centerpiece of the Commemorative Area.



The History Center further illustrates Fort McCoy's role in American military history. Through exhibits, artifacts, photographs, and interpretive displays, visitors learn how the installation has supported military readiness since its establishment in 1909.



Displays document Fort McCoy's role in preparing troops for World War I, World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars, Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, the Global War on Terrorism, and today's Total Force training mission.



The Equipment Park also showcases the evolution of military equipment used by Soldiers throughout the decades, allowing visitors to see how technology, vehicles, artillery, and armored systems have changed while the Army's commitment to readiness has remained constant.

For employers participating in the Boss Lift, the visit reinforced the connection between the military careers of their National Guard employees and the long tradition of service represented at Fort McCoy.



Understanding that history is an important objective of the Boss Lift program. While employers often see the impact of military service through employee absences for drill weekends, annual training, and deployments, the Commemorative Area helps explain the larger mission those service members support. It demonstrates that today's Guard members continue a legacy of military readiness that spans more than 115 years at Fort McCoy.



The visit also highlighted Fort McCoy's enduring role as one of the Army's premier training installations. Each year, tens of thousands of active-duty, National Guard, Reserve, and interagency personnel train at the installation, making it a critical component of Army readiness and homeland defense.



Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of War program, works to develop and promote supportive work environments for National Guard and Reserve members through outreach, education, and recognition programs. The annual Boss Lift is one of ESGR's signature events, allowing civilian employers to experience military operations firsthand while strengthening partnerships between the military and Wisconsin's business community.



For the employers who visited Fort McCoy on July 22, the stop at the Commemorative Area offered more than a look into the installation's past. It possibly provided a greater appreciation for the generations of Americans who have trained and served at Fort McCoy — and for the Citizen-Soldiers who continue that legacy today while balancing military service with civilian careers.



Fort McCoy has supported America’s armed forces since 1909. Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The post’s varied terrain, state-of-the-art ranges, new as well as renovated facilities, and extensive support infrastructure combine to provide military personnel with an environment in which to develop and sustain the skills necessary for mission success.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on DVIDS by visiting https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FMPAO.



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”