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    USAWHC exercises new structure during PANAMAX 2026

    USAWHC exercises new structure during PANAMAX 2026

    Photo By Maj. Guillermo Muniz | FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Panamanian Comandante Aeronaval Luis Antonio De Gracia, director...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    08.03.2026

    Story by Ashley Patoka 

    U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command

    USAWHC exercises new structure during PANAMAX 2026

    USAWHC exercises new structure during PANAMAX 2026

    FORT BRAGG, N.C. — For the first time, U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command is employing its new four-star structure during Exercise PANAMAX 2026, which kicked off today in the United States and Panama and runs through Aug. 13.

    PANAMAX is a Panamanian-hosted, U.S. Southern Command-sponsored multinational command post exercise and field training exercise that reinforces participating nations’ interoperability and strengthens their collective capacity to conduct complex multinational, all-domain operations.

    “Modern security requires the ability to seamlessly communicate, integrate and command forces across vast distances," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Philip J. Ryan, commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Canal. "By operating from distributed command nodes alongside our Panamanian hosts and multinational partners, we are proving that our collective defense network is agile, connected and ready to respond to any challenge to the canal's security.”

    As part of its Fiscal Year 2026 training strategy, USAWHC is overseeing CJTF-Canal, operating from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, featuring land, air, maritime and special operations components.

    PANAMAX 2026 provides participating nations an opportunity to conduct combined security and stability operations to enhance joint operations capabilities. The field training exercise focuses on a coalition response to a notional scenario, leveraging a holistic, integrated approach against simulated threats to the Panama Canal and the broader region.

    Unlike past iterations, this year's exercise focuses entirely on real-world problem sets tied directly to regional security and the protection of the Panama Canal. For USAWHC, the exercise comprises two primary components:

    • Stateside Operations (Fort Bragg, N.C.): Acting as CJTF-Canal, USAWHC’s main headquarters is tackling high-level strategic scenarios, integrating more than 40 personnel from 13 partner nations. Panamanian Comandante Aeronaval Luis Antonio De Gracia, director general of the National Aeronaval Service, serves as the deputy commander. Together, CJTF-Canal is working through simulated crises ranging from complex adversary attacks to critical infrastructure failures.
    • Forward-Deployed Operations (Panama): Simultaneously, the USAWHC Tactical Command Post (TAC) in support of SOUTHCOM, is on the ground in Panama alongside participants from 18 partner nations, marking the command's most significant physical footprint in the country in over a decade. Alongside Panamanian partners, USAWHC is conducting hands-on crisis-response training, including hazardous materials response, counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) operations, and military working dog exercises.

    From strategic oversight at home to tactical execution forward, U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command remains trained and ready to respond across the hemisphere.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 15:48
    Story ID: 571440
    Location: US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAWHC exercises new structure during PANAMAX 2026, by Ashley Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAWHC exercises new structure during PANAMAX 2026
    USAWHC exercises new structure during PANAMAX 2026
    Panama to host multinational PANAMAX exercise Aug. 3-13
    Panama to host multinational PANAMAX exercise Aug. 3-13

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