BB26-1: 718th AMXS sustains readiness as Typhoon Dolphin approaches

Photo By Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta | U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct pre-flight inspections on a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 4, 2026. Maintainers verified aircraft systems and equipment ahead of Typhoon Dolphin to ensure the aircraft is ready to support evacuation operations and preserve operational capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- Airmen assigned to the 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepared HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters and KC-135 Stratotankers for typhoon operations at Kadena Air Base\, Japan\, Aug. 3\, 2026\, as Typhoon Dolphin approached Okinawa. The preparations took place while the 18th Wing conducted exercise Beverly Beach 26-1.

Maintainers performed rescue hoist inspections on HH-60Ws assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron, completed preflight inspections on KC-135s assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron and verified critical aircraft systems to ensure the aircraft were ready to support contingency operations.

“Operations like this keep us ready. You have to be prepared to respond on short notice and adapt to whatever the mission requires.” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Braiden Deboer, 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief.

The overlap of real-world typhoon response preparations with BB26-1 highlighted the 18th Wing's ability to generate combat-ready aircraft while responding to emerging operational requirements. By preparing aircraft to support typhoon response and sustain mission capabilities, Kadena Air Base demonstrated the flexibility and readiness required to deliver unmatched combat airpower, defend Japan and preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“The ability to adapt is paramount,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Cooper Hawkley, 909th Air Refueling Squadron pilot and executive officer. “Whether it's an exercise or an actual event like this typhoon, our job is to continue the mission wherever we're needed.”