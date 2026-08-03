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    BB26-1: 718th AMXS sustains readiness as Typhoon Dolphin approaches

    BB26-1: 718th AMXS sustains readiness as Typhoon Dolphin approaches

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta | U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct...... read more read more

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.02.2026

    Story by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta 

    18th Wing

    KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- Airmen assigned to the 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepared HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters and KC-135 Stratotankers for typhoon operations at Kadena Air Base\, Japan\, Aug. 3\, 2026\, as Typhoon Dolphin approached Okinawa. The preparations took place while the 18th Wing conducted exercise Beverly Beach 26-1. 

    Maintainers performed rescue hoist inspections on HH-60Ws assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron, completed preflight inspections on KC-135s assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron and verified critical aircraft systems to ensure the aircraft were ready to support contingency operations.

    “Operations like this keep us ready. You have to be prepared to respond on short notice and adapt to whatever the mission requires.” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Braiden Deboer, 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief.

    The overlap of real-world typhoon response preparations with BB26-1 highlighted the 18th Wing's ability to generate combat-ready aircraft while responding to emerging operational requirements. By preparing aircraft to support typhoon response and sustain mission capabilities, Kadena Air Base demonstrated the flexibility and readiness required to deliver unmatched combat airpower, defend Japan and preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    “The ability to adapt is paramount,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Cooper Hawkley, 909th Air Refueling Squadron pilot and executive officer. “Whether it's an exercise or an actual event like this typhoon, our job is to continue the mission wherever we're needed.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 15:57
    Story ID: 571435
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 27
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BB26-1: 718th AMXS sustains readiness as Typhoon Dolphin approaches, by A1C Francisco Huerta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    BB26-1: 718th AMXS sustains readiness as Typhoon Dolphin approaches
    BB26-1: 718th AMXS sustains readiness as Typhoon Dolphin approaches
    BB26-1: 718th AMXS sustains readiness as Typhoon Dolphin approaches
    BB26-1: 718th AMXS sustains readiness as Typhoon Dolphin approaches
    BB26-1: 718th AMXS sustains readiness as Typhoon Dolphin approaches
    BB26-1: 718th AMXS sustains readiness as Typhoon Dolphin approaches

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    PACOM
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    US-PACOM
    Kadena Air Base

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