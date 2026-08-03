Enlisted Service Members to Enjoy Modern Living in New Barracks

Photo By Abigail Carey | Col. Yolanda Gore, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort George G. Meade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Moore, garrison command sergeant major, cut a ceremonial ribbon alongside joint-service leaders and mission partners during the grand opening of the Freedom Center IV Barracks, July 30, 2026. The ceremony marked the completion of a project more than a decade in the making. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Abigail Carey | Col. Yolanda Gore, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort George G. Meade, and Command...... read more read more

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. — Nearly three years after ground was broken on a long-awaited project, Fort George G. Meade officially celebrated the grand opening of the Freedom Center IV Barracks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 30, marking a significant investment in the quality of life and readiness of the installation's enlisted Service members.

The new complex consists of two four-story barracks buildings that will house 380 enlisted personnel from every branch of the Armed Forces who support the National Security Agency, U.S. Cyber Command, and other mission partners at Fort Meade. The facilities are expected to welcome their first residents this fall.

Leaders from U.S. Army Garrison Fort George G. Meade, the National Security Agency, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Baltimore District), and other partner organizations gathered to celebrate the completion of a project more than a decade in the making.

"This is more than just a building," said Col. Yolanda Gore, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort George G. Meade. "It is about people and Service members. It is about ensuring that the men and women who volunteer to serve our nation have a place they are proud to call home."

Gore emphasized that modern barracks are directly connected to military readiness. "Quality of life is not a luxury. It is a readiness issue," she said. "When Soldiers live in safe, modern, and comfortable facilities, they are better prepared to focus on the demanding missions our nation entrusts to them every single day."

Modern Amenities, Enhanced Privacy For years, many of the Service members assigned to NSA and U.S. Cyber Command have lived in the aging 9,000-series barracks on the NSA campus. Those facilities are scheduled for demolition after residents relocate to the new complex.

Each of the two approximately 80,000-square-foot buildings contains 95 suites. Every suite features two private bedrooms connected by a shared bathroom, along with a kitchenette and central living area designed to provide greater comfort and privacy than the installation's older barracks.

The buildings also include dayrooms, laundry facilities on every floor, outdoor recreation areas, and supporting infrastructure intended to serve future generations of Service members.

The project officially began with a groundbreaking ceremony in November 2023, although planning and funding efforts stretched back more than 10 years.

At that groundbreaking, then-Commander of U.S. Cyber Command and Director of the National Security Agency Gen. Paul Nakasone described the future residents as "the analysts and linguists and reporters" drawn from every military service who perform the critical signals intelligence and cybersecurity missions of the NSA and Central Security Service.

"This is a world-class facility for a world-class workforce," Nakasone said.

Construction progressed steadily over the following two years, with installation leaders touring the nearly completed buildings in January 2026. At that time, project managers reported that interior construction was nearing completion while furnishings, appliances, and final site work continued through the summer in preparation for occupancy.

Engineering Quality and Durability Col. Francis Pera, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, said the completed project delivers far more than modern buildings.

"For decades, the Soldiers who serve Fort Meade have stood on the front lines of our nation's intelligence, cyber, and national security missions," Pera said. "They work around the clock to defend our country in ways that are often unseen, but absolutely essential. Today is about ensuring they have a home that reflects the importance of their service."

Pera noted that the project incorporated prefabricated construction components and advanced structural systems that shortened construction time while improving quality and durability.

"When Soldiers have a safe, modern, comfortable place to live, they can focus on what matters most — accomplishing the mission and protecting our nation," he said.

A Landmark Multi-Agency Collaboration The project itself also reflects an uncommon level of cooperation among multiple organizations. Gore called the collaboration an example of what can be accomplished when organizations unite behind a common goal.

"I want to extend my sincere appreciation to NSA and Cyber Command for partnering with us on this because it could not have happened without you," she said. "Your partnership extends well beyond the mission. It helps create an installation where Service members and families can thrive."

Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Walton, senior enlisted leader for the Central Security Service, also praised the extensive teamwork required to bring the project to completion.

With limited land remaining on the NSA campus for new facilities, Walton said relocating Service members into the Freedom Center IV Barracks creates opportunities for future mission growth while improving living conditions.

"It is difficult when you're trying to get three organizations to work together," Walton said. "Nobody cares who gets the credit. We're all just working together and sharing resources to get it done."

He noted that many of those attending the ceremony were not involved when the project was first conceived more than a decade ago, making its successful completion even more remarkable.

"The way that was handed off and coordinated is just a phenomenal job," Walton said. "I hope the Service members come in and treat this the way it should be treated so this will be a gem for years to come."

During the ceremony, Gore thanked the Army Corps of Engineers, the Directorate of Public Works, installation staff, contractors, planners, and numerous others whose efforts carried the project from concept to completion.

"Projects like this require years of planning, coordination, and dedication," she said. "Today's success belongs to every individual who played a part." She concluded by reminding the audience that the new barracks ultimately exist for the young men and women who serve at Fort Meade.

"These barracks represent our commitment to providing you with the dignity, respect, and quality of life you have earned through your service and sacrifice," Gore said. "Investing in you is investing in our Army's future."

As leaders joined together to cut the ceremonial ribbon, the moment represented the culmination of years of planning, partnership, and construction — and the beginning of a new chapter for hundreds of enlisted Service members who soon will call Freedom Center IV home.