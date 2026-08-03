BACH Program Helps Mothers Build Confidence and Connections

Photo By Justin Moeller | Lesley Mosqueda holds her daughter, Millie, after graduating from Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s MOM and ME Group. The weekly support group provides breastfeeding mothers with peer encouragement, education, and access to certified lactation consultants throughout their baby’s first year. Families who complete the program receive a graduation certificate recognizing their breastfeeding journey. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Justin Moeller | Lesley Mosqueda holds her daughter, Millie, after graduating from Blanchfield Army...... read more read more

Breastfeeding can be one of the most rewarding—and challenging—parts of early parenthood. At Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, families don’t have to navigate that journey alone.

During National Breastfeeding Month in August, BACH is recognizing the role peer support and professional lactation services play in helping military families meet their breastfeeding goals. Through the hospital’s MOM and ME Group and comprehensive lactation services, new mothers receive expert guidance while building lasting connections with other families experiencing the same stage of life.

BACH Women’s Health Services provides comprehensive lactation support through two full-time International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs), both registered nurses. Support begins during the hospital stay, where breastfeeding families receive assistance from specially trained nursing staff in Labor and Delivery and the Mother Baby Unit. After discharge, families can continue receiving care through self-referred outpatient services, including private prenatal and postpartum lactation consultations, telehealth appointments by request, breastfeeding education classes, and the weekly MOM and ME Group.

Held every Monday from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Women’s Health Clinic (excluding federal holidays and clinic closures), the walk-in MOM and ME Group provides mothers with the opportunity to ask questions, share experiences, celebrate milestones, and receive guidance from lactation professionals in a welcoming environment.

The program offers more than clinical support—it creates a community where mothers encourage one another through the successes and challenges of breastfeeding.

“Millie and I are so grateful for this group. It allowed us to meet so many other moms that are in the same season of life. To bond over so many challenging and blissful things we find in motherhood. The solidarity that us moms find through it all truly helps ease all the worries and obstacles of being a first-time mom,” said Lesley Mosqueda, who graduated from the program with her daughter, Millie.

The group has continued to grow over the past year, celebrating 13 graduates since August 2025. Mothers and their human milk-fed babies are encouraged to attend throughout the baby’s first year. Upon reaching that milestone, each family is recognized with a graduation certificate celebrating their commitment and success.

Throughout each session, mothers exchange advice and encouragement while babies interact with one another and practice new developmental skills. The supportive environment helps families build confidence while forming friendships that often continue beyond the group’s weekly meetings.

Lesley Mosqueda and her daughter, Millie, graduated from the program on July 13 after attending throughout Millie’s first year.

“So thankful to have this group provided at BACH. Unlike some other hospitals that friends of mine delivered at, they were not as fortunate to have the option for a group like this. I will always have gratitude for all that you do and have provided us with!”

For military families, where frequent moves can make building a support network difficult, programs like MOM and ME provide more than breastfeeding education—they foster a sense of community during one of life’s biggest transitions.

As BACH recognizes National Breastfeeding Month, the hospital remains committed to ensuring every family has access to expert lactation care, evidence-based education, and the encouragement needed to help mothers and babies thrive.

Patients interested in outpatient lactation services may self-refer for appointments before or after delivery. The MOM and ME Group is open to breastfeeding families every Monday from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Women’s Health Clinic without an appointment.