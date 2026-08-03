BB 26-1: Airmen respond to simulated grounded drone

Photo By Senior Airman Amy Kelley | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton Mielke, left, 18th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, and Tech. Sgt. Selena Miranda, 18th SFS flight chief, conducts a sweep in a cordoned area of a simulated grounded drone during readiness exercise BB26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2026. Simulations such as these replicate the unpredictable nature of real-world operations and reinforce the importance of mission-ready Airmen who can respond effectively in high-pressure situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amy Kelley) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan - U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Security Forces Squadron, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters and explosive ordnance disposal team collaborated in a simulated emergency response during exercise BB26-1 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 3, 2026. The scenario involved a grounded drone, requiring a coordinated safety sweep and the establishment of a secure perimeter.

The simulation tested the team’s ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats.18th SFS Airmen secured the area, enabling EOD Airmen to safely assess the drone for explosive hazards. 18th CES firefighters also supported, providing essential information on nearby fuel tanks and potential risks, highlighting the importance of interagency coordination.

“Training like this helps set us up for success when we face these threats in a real-world scenario,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lucas Reale, 18th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler. “It allows us to practice coordination between agencies, refine our response procedures, and build confidence so we're prepared to respond effectively.”

Exercises like BB26-1replicate the unpredictable nature of real-world operations and reinforce the importance of mission-ready Airmen who can respond effectively in high-pressure situations.