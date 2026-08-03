Air Force Recruiting Service Welcomes New Commander, Command Chief at JBSA-Randolph

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas -- U.S. Air Force Col. Lacresha A. Merkle assumed command of the Air Force Recruiting Service (AFRS) on July 30, 2026, at Joint Base San Antonio- Randolph, marking a pivotal moment for the Air Force Accessions Center (AFAC).

AFAC, headquartered at JBSA-Randolph, officially activated Dec. 1, 2024, becoming the single command responsible for inspiring, recruiting and developing the next generation of Airmen and Guardians. AFAC was established as a new higher headquarters for the Air Force Recruiting Service at JBSA-Randolph and the Jeanne M. Holm Center for Officer Accessions and Citizen Development at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The Holm Center was previously a subordinate unit of Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. This consolidation created a unified, streamlined pipeline to attract, assess and prepare talent for the Department of the Air Force, aligning missions and strengthening the overall accessions center.

Within this new structure, AFRS continues its enduring mission to inspire, engage and recruit future Airmen and Guardians. Merkle takes command from Brig. Gen. Jeffrey W. Nelson, who has been serving in a dual-hatted role as commander of both AFAC and AFRS since 2025. “Today’s assumption of command represents more than organizational change; it marks our commitment to building a seamless, modern accessions enterprise," Nelson said. "Col. Merkle is the right leader at the right time to move AFRS forward. She is bringing a wealth of knowledge from her prior leadership positions within the organization.”

AFRS also welcomed U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jake Fason, who arrived from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, as the new AFRS command chief. Fason assumes command chief responsibilities from Chief Master Sgt. Liz Fetherston who has been serving in a dual-hatted role as command chief of both AFAC and AFRS since 2025. Fason strengthens the command’s mission to recruit the force of the future, bringing extensive operational experience and a proven commitment to developing Airmen at every level.

This assumption of command represents a defining moment for AFRS as it continues to evolve within the broader accessions center. Under Merkle’s leadership, and in partnership with Fason, AFRS is positioned to innovate, expand outreach and strengthen the force that protects the nation.

“I am ready to lead this enterprise as we sharpen our recruiting pipeline and directly bolster our nation's operational readiness. It is an honor to lead the Air Force Recruiting Service at such a transformative moment for our accessions center. Readiness starts here, and Chief Fason and I look forward to the opportunity to strengthen the mission and inspire, engage and recruit the next generation of Airmen and Guardians," Merkle said.

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