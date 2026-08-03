EFAC activated at Fairchild Air Force Base to support wildfire-affected personnel and families

Photo By Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth | Volunteers for an Emergency Family Assistance Center process donations on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, August 2, 2026. The Fairchild Military Family and Readiness Center activated the EFAC to provide support to military families who were impacted by wildfires across the region through donations and assistance resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth) see less | View Image Page

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASH. -- Fairchild Air Force Base has activated its Emergency Family Assistance Center to support military members, Department of the Air Force civilians, and their families impacted by the ongoing local wildfires. The EFAC is located at the Red Morgan Center and is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Anyone with base access is welcome to receive assistance, though some services may vary depending on status. Available support includes emergency referrals, financial assistance resources, family support services, and community updates.

Community members that have expressed a desire to help and have base access can volunteer or drop off donated items directly at the Red Morgan Center. Accepted donations include bottled water, toilet paper, socks, first aid kits, new packaged underwear, feminine hygiene products, pet food, paper plates, napkins, cutlery, toiletries, baby wipes, diapers, and laundry soap. For inquiries regarding resources or volunteer opportunities, please contact the EFAC team at (509) 434-8342.

Donations cannot be accepted from individuals without base access at this time, though procedures may be updated as the situation develops; those wishing to help are encouraged to support local community organizations in the interim.