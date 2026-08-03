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    EFAC activated at Fairchild Air Force Base to support wildfire-affected personnel and families

    Fairchild stands up Emergency Family Assistance Center

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth | Volunteers for an Emergency Family Assistance Center process donations on Fairchild...... read more read more

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2026

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASH. -- Fairchild Air Force Base has activated its Emergency Family Assistance Center to support military members, Department of the Air Force civilians, and their families impacted by the ongoing local wildfires. The EFAC is located at the Red Morgan Center and is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Anyone with base access is welcome to receive assistance, though some services may vary depending on status. Available support includes emergency referrals, financial assistance resources, family support services, and community updates.

    Community members that have expressed a desire to help and have base access can volunteer or drop off donated items directly at the Red Morgan Center. Accepted donations include bottled water, toilet paper, socks, first aid kits, new packaged underwear, feminine hygiene products, pet food, paper plates, napkins, cutlery, toiletries, baby wipes, diapers, and laundry soap. For inquiries regarding resources or volunteer opportunities, please contact the EFAC team at (509) 434-8342.

    Donations cannot be accepted from individuals without base access at this time, though procedures may be updated as the situation develops; those wishing to help are encouraged to support local community organizations in the interim.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 13:42
    Story ID: 571409
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EFAC activated at Fairchild Air Force Base to support wildfire-affected personnel and families, by TSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fairchild stands up Emergency Family Assistance Center
    Fairchild stands up Emergency Family Assistance Center
    Fairchild stands up Emergency Family Assistance Center
    Fairchild stands up Emergency Family Assistance Center
    Fairchild stands up Emergency Family Assistance Center
    Fairchild stands up Emergency Family Assistance Center
    Fairchild stands up Emergency Family Assistance Center

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