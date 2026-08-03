Coast Guard saves 13 lives, terminates illegal charter across Great Lakes over weekend

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CLEVELAND — Coast Guard Great Lakes District crews responded to 23 search and rescue cases, assisting 24 people and saving 13 lives throughout the Great Lakes region over the weekend. Notable cases from the weekend include:

Coast Guard Station Marblehead: Crewmembers medevaced a 38-year-old man experiencing a medical emergency on South Bass Island, Ohio, and safely transferred him to emergency medical services on shore.

Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan: Coast Guard Station St. Joseph crewmembers boarded an illegal passenger-for-hire vessel and identified multiple safety violations. After reviewing the findings, Sector Lake Michigan terminated the charter voyage.

Coast Guard Station Manistee: Crewmembers responded to a disabled vessel with two people and a dog aboard near Frankfort Lighthouse, Michigan. The crew towed the vessel and occupants safely to Jacobson Marina.

Involved Units:

Coast Guard Station Marblehead

Coast Guard Station St. Joseph

Coast Guard Station Rochester

Coast Guard Station Bayfield

Coast Guard Station Charlevoix

Coast Guard Station Belle Isle

Coast Guard Station Tawas

Coast Guard Auxiliary #733

Coast Guard Station Manistee

Coast Guard Station Sault Ste. Marie

“Our crews stand ready to launch at a moment's notice to save lives, but a crucial component to being ready for a maritime emergency is the mariner's own preparation,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Carbone, Great Lakes District Command Center Supervisor. “We encourage everyone to wear their life jackets, carry a VHF-FM radio, and file a float plan with someone you trust before getting underway and ensure any passenger vessel they hire is operating legally with properly credentialed captain. Taking a few simple precautions before leaving the dock can make all the difference.”

The Great Lakes Districtis responsible fora 1,500-mile international border spanning eight states: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio,Pennsylvaniaand Wisconsin. More than 6,000 Coast Guard active-duty, reserve, civilian and auxiliary personnel serve within the district's area of responsibility.

Anyone with information regarding suspected illegal charters is encouraged to contact Coast Guard Investigative Services.

For any questions, please contact theGreat Lakes District Public AffairsOffice at216-902-6020, or via email at GLDPublicAffairs@uscg.mil.

-USCG-