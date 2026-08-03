Fairchild Air Force Base issues limited evacuation order for personnel impacted by local wildfires

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. — The 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander has issued a limited evacuation order for personnel and dependents affected by local wildfires in Spokane and Stevens counties. The order applies to all military members, tenant organizations, Department of the Air Force civilian employees, and their families residing in designated Level 3 evacuation zones. This extends to dependents of service members currently deployed.

"The safety and well-being of our Airmen, civilian employees and their families is our absolute highest priority during this crisis," said Col. Brian Epperson, 92nd ARW commander. "We are mobilizing every resource available on the installation to ensure our displaced personnel have safe lodging, immediate support and clear guidance as we navigate this emergency together."

The order directs eligible individuals to evacuate threatened areas and provides access to government-funded travel and lodging reimbursement. Personnel who previously followed wing leadership direction and evacuated in compliance with local authorities on or after August 1 are covered retroactively.

Under Joint Travel Regulations, evacuated personnel should attempt to book Fairchild base lodging first. If base lodging is fully booked, members must obtain a non-availability letter from the lodging office to qualify for off-base reimbursement. Base officials urge evacuees to retain all receipts for travel voucher processing.

All impacted personnel must immediately notify their supervisor or chain of command of their evacuation status and physical location to maintain unit accountability.

Displaced families seeking immediate assistance can visit the Emergency Family Assistance Center at the Red Morgan Center, open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Additional details on travel vouchers will be released as they become available. Personnel should monitor official Fairchild Air Force Base communication channels for updates.