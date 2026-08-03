Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Chelsea Palmer | Capt. Aaron Kelley, commanding officer of Tactical Training Group Atlantic, renders a hand salute during a change of command and retirement ceremony on Naval Station Norfolk, July 31, 2026. Tactical Training Group Atlantic, a subordinate command of Carrier Strike Group 4, trains and Amphibious Ready Groups (ARG), Marine Expeditionary Units (MEU) and Carrier Strike Groups (CSG) delivering effectively trained naval and joint forces to numbered fleets with deployers prepared for global combat. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea Palmer/Released) see less | View Image Page

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Tactical Training Group Atlantic Holds Change of Command Ceremony

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va.-- Tactical Training Group Atlantic (TTGL) held a change of command ceremony in the hangar bay of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 at Naval Station Norfolk, July 31.

Capt. James Von St. Paul relieved Capt.Aaron Kelley as commanding officer of TTGL during the ceremony, which also marked the conclusion of Kelley's 30-year career of naval service.

Rear Adm. Michael Spencer, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 4, presided over the ceremony and commended Kelley for his leadership of TTGL as a critical training component during a period of rapidly evolving global warfare environments.

“Under Aaron’s visionary leadership, TTGL became the undisputed benchmark for Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) training,” said Spencer. “Your legacy is the lethality and the survivability of the ships, aircraft and Sailors currently standing watch around the globe.”

Kelley, a native of Orange Park, Florida, commissioned through the U.S. Naval Academy in 1996 and commanded both aviation and surface units throughout his career. Reflecting on his tenure, Kelley credited the success of the command to the dedicated personnel under his charge.

“To the exceptional staff of TTGL, your technical expertise has been invaluable,” said Kelley. “The intellectual capital at this command is staggering. Together we ensure that when our ships sail into harm’s way, they do so with a competitive advantage.”

TTGL serves as the primary benchmark for Fleet LVC and synthetic training, which prepares surface and amphibious units to deter, defend, and if necessary, defeat the enemy.

Following the reading of orders, Von St. Paul officially assumed the duties of commanding officer.

“The strength of our navy is when one exceptional leader departs, another highly tested warrior is ready to take the helm,” said Spencer. “I have absolute confidence in your warfighting spirit and your ability to lead this team.”

Von St. Paul, a native of Clark, New Jersey, received his commission through Virginia Polytechnic and State University in 1999. His previous sea assignments include reactor officer aboard the USSGeorge H.W. Bush(CVN 77), main propulsion assistant aboard the USSDwight D. Eisenhower(CVN 69), operations officer aboard the USSOscar Austin(DDG 79), and commanding officer of the USSCole(DDG 67). His shore assignments include deputy officer-in-charge of the surface nuclear propulsion mobile training team for Commander, Naval Air Forces Atlantic, and knowledge management planner at Joint Enabling Capabilities Command.

Looking ahead to his new role, the incoming commanding officer expressed his enthusiasm for continuing the high standards of readiness at the unit.

“I’ve been amazed by the collective experience of our team and the commitment to preparing deploying forces,” said Von St. Paul. “I look forward to furthering these efforts and ensuring these forces are truly ready on arrival.”

TTGL operates as a supporting command to CSG-4 alongside Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic (EWTGLANT). CSG-4 trains and delivers combat–ready naval forces to Commander, Task Force 80 and U.S. Fleet Forces Command, which are capable of conducting full-spectrum integrated maritime, joint, and combined operations in support of U.S. national interests.