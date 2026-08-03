West Point men's basketball team builds leadership and community ties during Puerto Rico visit

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Military Academy men's basketball team visited Puerto Rico from July 26 to Aug. 1, combining preseason training with leadership development, cultural immersion and community engagement as the Black Knights prepared for the 2026-27 season. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Military Academy men's basketball team visited Puerto Rico from July 26 to...... read more read more

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — The U.S. Military Academy men's basketball team visited Puerto Rico from July 26 to Aug. 1, combining preseason training with leadership development, cultural immersion and community engagement as the Black Knights prepared for the 2026-27 season.

The weeklong visit began with a staff ride at U.S. Coast Guard Base San Juan at La Puntilla, where cadet-athletes learned about Puerto Rico's military history and strategic significance. The team also conducted a basketball clinic for children participating in Child and Youth Services at Fort Buchanan, competed in a 3-point challenge at the installation fitness center and concluded the trip at the Arroyo Puerto Rico Classic, an invitational youth basketball tournament. During the tournament, the Black Knights faced Los Bori, a Puerto Rican select team composed of professional basketball players, providing the cadets with high-level competition before the start of the NCAA season.

Los Bori Head Coach Steven Miró praised the discipline and teamwork displayed by the Black Knights throughout the competition.

"They are disciplined, respectful and play the game the right way," Miró said. "They're a team that trusts its system, and I believe they're going to have a very successful season."

For West Point Head Coach Kevin Kuick, the trip represented much more than basketball.

"It helps us win on and off the court," Kuick said. "On the court, we're becoming a better team and getting a head start on our season. Off the court, these young men are growing as leaders. We've learned a ton here in Puerto Rico through our visits to historical sites, Fort Buchanan and the Coast Guard station. It's been a great all-around experience."

Ryan Curry, the team's captain and a rising senior, said the opportunity to experience Puerto Rico while competing against talented local players made the trip especially meaningful.

"We're here to have an amazing experience on this amazing island while getting better as a team," Curry said. "We've played against Puerto Rican professional teams, built stronger teamwork and had an incredible time. The hospitality has been amazing everywhere we've gone."

Curry said one of the highlights was spending time with children during the basketball clinic at Fort Buchanan.

"We wanted to share the joy we have for basketball and hopefully show these kids how the game can take you amazing places," Curry said. "They brought so much energy, and it was great to spend time with them."

The visit also left a lasting impression on rising junior Nnaemeka Ikechi, who experienced Puerto Rico for the first time.

"This trip showed us basketball isn't just about the sport," Ikechi said. "It's about the relationships it creates. We've experienced Puerto Rico's culture, history and hospitality while becoming closer as a team."

Ikechi said the enthusiasm displayed by the children at Fort Buchanan stood out.

"The kids were phenomenal," Ikechi said. "You could see the joy they had just being there. They loved every part of the game, and their excitement made it easy for us to enjoy every minute with them."

The cadets also used the opportunity to encourage young people interested in military service and higher education. Curry said the U.S. Military Academy offers an unmatched opportunity to develop as both a student and a leader.

"West Point develops you through academics, military training and athletics," Curry said. "It's been the ride of my lifetime. These aren't just my teammates anymore—they're my family."

The visit demonstrated how athletics can strengthen partnerships, promote cultural understanding and develop future Army leaders. By combining competition, historical education and service to military families, the Black Knights departed Puerto Rico with valuable experiences that extended well beyond the basketball court.