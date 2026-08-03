‘Full Throttle Hiring’: WR-ALC seeks new employees to safeguard national defense

Photo By Shellie-Anne Espinosa | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – The Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, launches its ‘Full Throttle Hiring’ campaign in August 2026. The complex started the campaign to hire for at least 600 positions in the multiple areas, including, by not limited to, sheet metal, aircraft and electronics mechanics to nondestructive tests and aviation industry logistics business professionals. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Shellie-Anne Espinosa) (This graphic was created by including elements of AI-generated content, which were reviewed and edited by relevant DoW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DoW policies and guidance.) see less | View Image Page

The Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is hiring.

As part of a concerted effort known as “Full Throttle Hiring,” the WR-ALC is looking to hire for at least 600 positions. As those positions fill, the complex will continue hiring beyond these initial vacancies.

They are seeking qualified candidates from across the skill pool – experienced, entry-level and recent graduates – in several key positions, ranging from sheet metal, aircraft and electronics mechanics to nondestructive tests and aviation industry logistics business professionals.

“The mission of the U.S. Air Force is to fly and fix, so we can fight and win – anytime, anywhere. Our ability to influence military operations is built on a foundation of readiness that starts right here in Middle Georgia,” said Brig. Gen. David Miller, WR-ALC commander. “For those who hear the drone of the C-130 or witness the sound barrier being broken by an F-15, that is the sound of air power, of freedom. That’s the sound of winning and it starts with the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex.

“The readiness we pour into our aircraft doesn’t happen without the men and women in this community,” he continued. “Every position out here performs consequential work and contributes to an important mission. We’re looking for people who have the capacity to work with their hands, who want to paint, have mechanical skills, or want to work on engines and sheet metal. We need those people sustaining our aircraft.”

The complex will host both in-person and virtual hiring events to fill immediate and future job openings. Information on these will be posted to the WR-ALC Facebook page at facebook.com/warnerrobinsairlogisticscomplex.

Interested in applying now? The WR-ALC has three different sites they are utilizing for open positions.

Work at Robins, a local site for critical trade positions, like mechanics and electricians: https://workatrobins.com/

Air Force Civilian Service, a hub for civilian job vacancies and hiring events: https://afciviliancareers.com/

USAJobs, the primary federal government job site: https://www.usajobs.gov/

“We’re taking applications and need a variety of skillsets and talent,” Miller said. “If you’re interested in being part of a winning team and contributing to your country, this is the place you want to be. Whether you’re stepping into the footsteps of family members who served before you or you’re the first in your family to serve in this capacity, there is a place for you in today’s premier aircraft depot.”

Further information on these sites and on the WR-ALC can be found at http://www.robins.af.mil/Units/WR-Air-Logistics-Complex/.